BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 HSBC
* HSBC CEO says bank can no longer aspire to 'progressive' dividend given current market environment
* HSBC CEO says plans to invest in china have not changed, but timetable delayed on slowing growth
* CEO Stuart Gulliver says has seen slowdown in applications for new financing from uk small businesses since brexit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project