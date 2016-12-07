LONDON Dec 7 Cyprus needs to speed up its
tackling of the non-performing loans held by banks, according to
the European Central Bank, a source familiar with the bank's
thinking said on Wednesday.
"The pace of NPL resolution has to accelerate," the source
said, adding that some banks were working quite successfully at
the process. "Foreclosure rules have to be used more
forcefully."
The source added that there was also a risk that the window
for further reforms such as privatisations in Cyprus was likely
to be limited to the start of next year.
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Hugh Lawson)