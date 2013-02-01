Feb 1 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change Jan Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev)

in Nonfarm Payrolls 157 196 155 247 161

Jobless Rate (Pct) 7.9 7.8 7.8 7.8 7.8

Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:

Jan Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 34.4 34.4 34.5 34.4 34.4

Manufacturing Hours 40.6 40.7 40.7 40.7 40.6

Overtime Hours 3.3 3.3 3.3 3.3 3.3

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 23.78 23.74 23.73 23.67 23.66

Pct change 0.2 0.3

Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:

Jan Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 33.6 33.7 33.8 33.7 33.7

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 19.97 19.92 19.92 19.88 19.86

Pct change 0.3 0.2

Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):

Jan Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev)

Total Private 166 202 168 256 171

Goods-Producing 36 44 59 43 -1

Construction 28 30 30 24 -10

Manufacturing 4 8 25 7 5

Service-Providing 130 158 109 213 172

Wholesale Trade 14.8 6.3 -0.1 9.8 10.5

Retail 32.6 11.2 -11.3 69.6 62.8

Transp/warehousing -14.2 42.5 -0.6 20.2 5.8

Information 9 -3 -9 14 13

Financial activities 6 9 9 5 0

Professional/business 25 2 19 55 32

Temporary help svs -8.1 9.1 -0.6 26.5 7.8

Leisure/hospitality 23 33 31 21 29

Government -9 -6 -13 -9 -10

Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)

Jan Dec Nov

Total Private (pct change) 0.1 0.2

Manufacturing (pct change) -0.2 0.1

Total Private (index) 97.3 97.2 97.0

Manufacturing (index) 87.3 87.5 87.4

Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):

Jan Dec Nov

Adjusted Workforce 7 192 -257 Employed -110 28 -51 Unemployed 117 164 -206 NOTE: The Labor Department did not provide December-to-January changes in its main household series due to the introduction of updated population controls. However, it provided a series that adjusted for population control effects which offers January figures that are comparable to prior months.

Jan Dec Nov

U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 14.4 14.4 14.4

Jobless duration

27 weeks or more (1,000s) 4,708 4,766 4,784

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for Jan:

Nonfarm payrolls +160,000

Private payrolls: +165,000

Factory payrolls: +10,000

Jobless rate: 7.8 pct

Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct

Average workweek: 34.5 hours

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A-not available

The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.

The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.