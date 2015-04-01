UPDATE 1-Ambac looking to limit losses from Puerto Rico debt revamp
May 10 Bond insurer Ambac Financial Group Inc said it was "aggressively pursuing" loss mitigation strategies in debt-laden Puerto Rico.
April 1 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: Feb Jan Feb'15/14 Total Spending -0.1 -1.7 2.1 Private Spending 0.2 -1.1 1.8
Residential -0.2 0.2 -2.1
Lodging 5.5 -11.8 9.6
Office 2.7 -0.8 22.8
Commercial -2.4 -3.4 13.1
Transportation 0.4 -3.1 16.2
Manufacturing 6.8 1.7 38.7 Public Spending -0.8 -3.2 3.1
Educational 0.2 -4.8 -0.3
Highways/streets -0.2 -1.2 2.8
BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:
Feb Jan Feb'14 Total Spending 967.2 967.9 947.1 Private Spending 698.2 696.9 686.2
Residential 349.9 350.5 357.3
Lodging 16.2 15.4 14.8
Office 40.9 39.8 33.3
Commercial 57.6 59.0 50.9
Transportation 12.8 12.8 11.1
Manufacturing 69.1 64.7 49.8 Public Spending 268.9 271.0 260.9
Educational 59.1 58.9 59.2
Highways/streets 82.8 83.0 80.6 PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:
Jan
Total Spending -1.1
Private Spending -0.5
Public Spending -2.6
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Feb. construction spending unchanged
NEW YORK, May 10 Whole Foods Market Inc named a new chief financial officer and five independent directors who were not on activist investor Jana Partners' slate, in a dramatic shakeup as the high-end grocer seeks to boost dwindling profits and a sagging stock.