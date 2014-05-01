UPDATE 8-British PM May calls for early election to strengthen Brexit hand
* Scottish first minister says vote a "miscalculation" (Adds Labour lawmakers, more on economy)
May 1 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
04/26/14 344,000 320,000 N/A N/A
04/19/14 330,000-R 317,000-R 2,771,000 2.1
04/12/14 305,000 312,000 2,674,000-R 2.0
04/05/14 301,000 316,500 2,741,000 2.1
03/29/14 332,000 321,000 2,750,000 2.1
03/22/14 310,000 319,250 2,838,000 2.2
03/15/14 323,000 329,500 2,814,000 2.1
03/08/14 319,000 331,250 2,869,000 2.2
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: April 19 from 329,000
Four-Week Average: April 19 from 316,750
Continued Claims: April 12 from 2,680,000
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 319,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.708 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 317,184 APRIL 26 WEEK FROM 299,182 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,776,672 APRIL 19 WEEK FROM 2,757,378 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available
* Scottish first minister says vote a "miscalculation" (Adds Labour lawmakers, more on economy)
* S&P says Mongolia ratings affirmed at 'B-/B'; outlook stable