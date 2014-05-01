UPDATE 8-British PM May calls for early election to strengthen Brexit hand
* Scottish first minister says vote a "miscalculation" (Adds Labour lawmakers, more on economy)
May 1 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: March Feb March'14/13 Total Spending 0.2 -0.2 8.4 Private Spending 0.5 -0.2 12.5
Residential 0.8 unch 16.0
Lodging 0.8 3.4 30.4
Office 0.3 -3.3 13.5
Commercial -1.7 -0.8 9.3
Transportation 5.3 3.1 19.8
Manufacturing 0.6 -4.0 7.9 Public Spending -0.6 -0.1 -0.8
Educational -2.3 -0.4 -5.3
Highways/streets 0.5 0.2 8.5
BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:
March Feb March'13 Total Spending 942.5 940.8 869.2 Private Spending 679.6 676.3 604.0
Residential 369.8 367.0 318.7
Lodging 16.3 16.1 12.5
Office 34.0 33.9 30.0
Commercial 48.6 49.4 44.4
Transportation 13.4 12.7 11.2
Manufacturing 52.1 51.8 48.2 Public Spending 262.9 264.5 265.1
Educational 58.4 59.8 61.7
Highways/streets 84.0 83.6 77.4 PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:
Feb Jan
Total Spending 0.1 -0.2
Private Spending 0.1 0.2
Public Spending 0.1 -1.3
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. March construction spending +0.5 pct
* Scottish first minister says vote a "miscalculation" (Adds Labour lawmakers, more on economy)
* S&P says Mongolia ratings affirmed at 'B-/B'; outlook stable