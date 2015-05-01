EU to cut Greece 2017 growth forecast to 2 pct - EU official
BRUSSELS, May 5 The European Commission will revise down its growth forecast for Greece this year to around 2 percent from a previous 2.7 percent, an EU official said on Friday.
May 1 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: March Feb March'15/14 Total Spending -0.6 unch 2.0 Private Spending -0.3 0.3 2.9
Residential -1.6 0.2 -2.6
Lodging 5.7 5.4 22.4
Office 2.9 1.7 26.3
Commercial -2.7 -1.3 12.1
Transportation 3.3 0.4 19.0
Manufacturing 2.8 7.8 50.7 Public Spending -1.5 -0.8 -0.3
Educational -2.2 1.6 -3.1
Highways/streets -2.4 -2.4 -5.6
BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:
March Feb March'14 Total Spending 966.6 972.9 947.3 Private Spending 702.4 704.7 682.3
Residential 349.0 354.6 358.1
Lodging 17.2 16.3 14.1
Office 42.3 41.1 33.5
Commercial 57.4 59.0 51.3
Transportation 13.5 13.0 11.3
Manufacturing 69.8 67.9 46.3 Public Spending 264.2 268.2 265.0
Educational 58.4 59.7 60.3
Highways/streets 78.0 79.9 82.6
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:
Feb Jan
Total Spending -0.1 -1.7
Private Spending 0.2 -1.1
Public Spending -0.8 -3.2
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. March construction spending +0.5 pct
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 5 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday achieving the central bank's 2 percent inflation target was "challenging" but that does not mean it will change it.