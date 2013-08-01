Aug 1 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

07/27/13 326,000 341,250 N/A N/A

07/20/13 345,000-R 345,750-R 2,951,000 2.3

07/13/13 336,000 346,500 3,003,000-R 2.3

07/06/13 358,000 351,250 3,123,000-R 2.4

06/29/13 344,000 345,750 3,027,000 2.3

06/22/13 348,000 346,250 2,953,000 2.3

06/15/13 355,000 348,500 2,987,000 2.3

06/08/13 336,000 345,750 2,966,000 2.3

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: July 20 from 343,000

Four-Week Average: July 20 from 345,250

Continued Claims: July 13 from 2,997,000; July 6 from 3,116,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said one state reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended July 20, the latest period for which data are available:

California 7,723

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said 22 states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended July 20, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

New York -14,966

Pennsylvania -8,817

Alabama -6,019

Georgia -5,504

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 345,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.994 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 279,869 JULY 27 WEEK FROM 339,953 PRIOR WEEK