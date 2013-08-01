DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Aug 1 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
07/27/13 326,000 341,250 N/A N/A
07/20/13 345,000-R 345,750-R 2,951,000 2.3
07/13/13 336,000 346,500 3,003,000-R 2.3
07/06/13 358,000 351,250 3,123,000-R 2.4
06/29/13 344,000 345,750 3,027,000 2.3
06/22/13 348,000 346,250 2,953,000 2.3
06/15/13 355,000 348,500 2,987,000 2.3
06/08/13 336,000 345,750 2,966,000 2.3
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: July 20 from 343,000
Four-Week Average: July 20 from 345,250
Continued Claims: July 13 from 2,997,000; July 6 from 3,116,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said one state reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended July 20, the latest period for which data are available:
California 7,723
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said 22 states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended July 20, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
New York -14,966
Pennsylvania -8,817
Alabama -6,019
Georgia -5,504
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 345,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.994 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 279,869 JULY 27 WEEK FROM 339,953 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,927,554 JULY 20 WEEK FROM 3,054,107 PRIOR WEEK
