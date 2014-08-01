Aug 1 U.S. Commerce Department personal income and
spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
Jun May Apr Mar
Personal Income 0.4 0.4 0.3 0.7
Wages/Salaries 0.4 0.4 0.2 0.9
Disposable Income 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.7
Personal Consumption 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.8
Durables 0.5 1.2 -0.5 3.3
Nondurables 1.0 0.2 0.7 0.1
Services 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.6
Saving Rate, pct 5.3 5.3 5.2 4.9
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Jun May Apr Mar
Personal Consumption 0.2 0.1 -0.1 0.6
Durables 0.4 1.3 -0.6 3.6
Nondurables 0.3 -0.3 0.3 0.2
Services 0.1 unch -0.1 0.3
Disposable Income 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.5
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Jun May Apr Mar
PCE Price Index 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.2
0.2169 0.2599 0.2022 0.1507
Core PCE Price Index 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.1
0.1442 0.1958 0.1803 0.1412
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2
Mkt-based Core Index 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars
Jun May Apr Mar
PCE Price Index 1.6 1.7 1.5 1.2
Core PCE Price Index 1.5 1.5 1.4 1.3
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.5 1.5 1.4 1.0
Mkt-based Core Index 1.3 1.4 1.3 1.1
Current Dollars, in billions
Jun May Apr Mar
Personal Income 14,753 14,697 14,639 14,588
Wages/Salaries 7,492 7,462 7,432 7,415
Disposable Income 13,021 12,970 12,915 12,861
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
Jun May Apr Mar
Manufacturing 786 782 775 779
Service Industries 5,004 4,983 4,964 4,945
Government 1,221 1,219 1,218 1,216
Proprietors' Income 1,368 1,362 1,362 1,353
Farm 57 57 57 56
Nonfarm 1,311 1,305 1,306 1,297
Personal Consumption 11,916 11,864 11,824 11,807
Durables 1,310 1,304 1,289 1,295
Nondurables 2,688 2,661 2,656 2,637
Services 7,917 7,899 7,880 7,875
Chained 2009 dollars, in billions
Jun May Apr Mar
Personal Consumption 10,929 10,905 10,897 10,903
Durables 1,410 1,404 1,386 1,394
Nondurables 2,360 2,352 2,358 2,351
Services 7,184 7,174 7,174 7,181
Disposable Income 11,943 11,922 11,902 11,877
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. June personal income +0.4 pct
U.S. June personal spending +0.4 pct
U.S. June core pce price index +0.1 pct
NOTE: The June report reflects results of the annual
benchmark revision of the national income and product accounts
in the gross domestic product (GDP) report released on July 30.