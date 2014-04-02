April 2 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders.
ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Feb Jan Dec
New Orders 1.6 -1.0 -2.0
Ex-Transportation 0.7 -0.1 -0.1
Ex-Defense 1.3 -1.3 -1.5
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 2.2 -1.0 -5.6
Durables 2.2 -1.4 -5.3
Primary Metals 1.7 -1.8 -2.3
General Machinery -1.2 -1.3 3.0
Computers/Electronics 0.2 3.1 -8.7
Electrical Equipment
Appliances -1.3 -4.0 5.6
Transport Equipment 7.0 -6.2 -12.1
NonDefense aircraft 13.4 -22.1 -22.3
Defense aircraft 21.4 17.2 -22.6
Ships/boats 48.9 -27.8 -18.6
NonDurables 1.0 -0.7 1.0
Computers and related
products -0.5 -8.4 3.2
Motor vehicles/parts 4.0 -2.0 -6.6
NonDefense Cap -2.9 -5.3 -6.3
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft -1.4 0.8 -1.6
Defense Cap 13.7 17.7 -30.7
Durables Ex-Transport 0.1 0.9 -1.8
Durables NonDefense 1.7 -2.0 -4.3
Unfilled-Durables 0.3 unch 0.2
SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: Feb Jan Dec
Total 0.9 -0.7 -0.3
Durables 0.8 -0.6 -1.7
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 0.6 -1.5 0.6
INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: Feb Jan Dec
Total 0.7 0.2 0.5
Computers and related
products unch -1.9 3.1
Motor vehicles and parts 0.8 2.6 0.2
ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Feb Jan Dec
New Orders 488.832 481.320 486.308
Ex-Transportation 417.398 414.538 415.096
Ex-Defense 478.825 472.477 478.736
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 166.256 162.670 164.240
Durables 229.091 224.229 227.318
Primary Metals 25.951 25.525 25.998
General Machinery 35.929 36.377 36.841
Computers/Electronics 20.971 20.919 20.285
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 10.176 10.315 10.743
Transport Equipment 71.434 66.782 71.212
NonDefense aircraft 15.007 13.228 16.987
Defense aircraft 4.572 3.767 3.213
Ships/boats 1.884 1.265 1.752
NonDurables 259.741 257.091 258.990
Computers and related
products 2.230 2.242 2.448
Motor vehicles/parts 45.788 44.007 44.895
NonDefense Cap 75.104 77.312 81.647
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 67.370 68.295 67.749
Defense Cap 7.978 7.019 5.966
Durables Ex-Transport 157.657 157.447 156.106
Durables NonDefense 219.084 215.386 219.746
Unfilled-Durables 1062.474 1059.604 1059.524
SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: Feb Jan Dec
Total 493.495 488.957 492.345
Durables 233.754 231.866 233.355
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 66.889 66.514 67.505
INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: Feb Jan Dec
Total 642.053 637.904 636.528
Computers and related
products 4.631 4.630 4.720
Motor vehicles and parts 26.091 25.887 25.227
INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: Feb Jan
1.30 1.30
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
Feb Jan Dec
Factory Orders N/A -0.7 -2.0
Durable Goods 2.2 -1.3 -5.3
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Feb. factory orders +1.2 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
N/A - not available
Initial orders for February durable goods were issued on
March 26.
The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments
are included in the computers and electronic products and other
applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed
separately.
The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number
of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of
shipments.
General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm,
construction, mining and metalworking.