April 2 Commerce Department report of U.S.
international trade.
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).
Feb Jan Jan-Feb15 Feb14 Jan-Feb14
Balance -35.44 -42.68 -78.12 -41.89 -80.73
Exports 186.25 189.24 375.49 188.04 380.79
Imports 221.69 231.92 453.61 229.94 461.52
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted percent changes).
Feb Jan Feb15/14
Exports -1.6 -3.0 -1.0
Imports -4.4 -3.6 -3.6
Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally
adjusted, in billions of dollars).
TRADE BALANCE Feb Jan Jan-Feb15 Feb14 Jan-Feb14
Goods -55.18 -62.53 -117.71 -59.95 -119.07
Services 19.73 19.86 39.59 18.06 38.33
EXPORTS Feb Jan Jan-Feb15 Feb14 Jan-Feb14
Goods 125.64 128.54 254.18 130.67 264.53
Services 60.61 60.70 121.31 57.38 116.26
IMPORTS Feb Jan Jan-Feb15 Feb14 Jan-Feb14
Goods 180.81 191.07 371.88 190.62 383.60
Services 40.88 40.84 81.72 39.31 77.92
Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted.
Billions of dlrs: Feb Jan Jan-Feb15 Feb14 Jan-Feb14
Balance -54.06 -61.52 -115.58 -57.75 -116.19
Petroleum -8.07 -10.69 -18.76 -19.61 -38.40
Nonpetrol -45.99 -50.83 -96.82 -38.14 -77.80
Net Adjusts. -1.11 -1.01 -2.13 -2.21 -2.88
Exports 124.78 127.63 252.41 130.48 262.75
Imports 178.84 189.15 367.99 188.23 378.94
Petroleum 16.35 19.44 35.79 30.68 61.71
Nonpetrol 162.49 169.70 332.20 157.55 317.23
Net Adjusts. 1.97 1.92 3.90 2.39 4.66
Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars
EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Feb Jan Jan-Feb15 Feb14 Jan-Feb14
Capital Goods 44,025 45,687 89,712 43,845 88,336
Autos/Parts 11,457 12,546 24,003 12,145 24,315
Civ.Aircraft 4,724 5,352 10,076 N/A 7,887
IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Feb Jan Jan-Feb15 Feb14 Jan-Feb14
Capital Goods 47,929 50,530 98,459 46,455 94,123
Autos/Parts 26,101 27,801 53,902 25,529 50,935
Civ.Aircraft 1,889 1,421 3,310 N/A 2,601
N/A - not available
Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars.
EXPORTS Feb Jan Jan-Feb15 Jan-Feb14
Agricultural 11,508 12,290 23,798 27,291
Manufacturing 85,985 88,752 174,737 182,745
Advanced Tech. 25,576 27,100 52,677 49,649
IMPORTS Feb Jan Jan-Feb15 Jan-Feb14
Agricultural 8,734 9,511 18,245 17,133
Manufacturing 138,273 151,581 289,855 284,306
Advanced Tech. 28,705 32,071 60,777 57,581
EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
February
Canada -2.7
Mexico -5.3
EU unch
China -8.9
Japan -1.5
South/Central
America -1.8
Brazil 0.1
OPEC 3.9
IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
February
Canada -8.5
Mexico 1.9
EU unch
China -18.1
Japan -15.3
South/Central
America -14.9
Brazil -17.2
OPEC -24.1
TRADE BALANCE Feb Jan Jan-Feb15 Feb14 Jan-Feb14
Canada -1,395 -2,941 -4,336 -2,146 -6,195
Mexico -4,349 -2,918 -7,267 -3,972 -6,729
EU -9,334 -9,323 -18,657 -9,083 -17,891
China -22,540 -28,606 -51,147 -20,862 -48,701
Japan -4,182 -5,766 -9,948 -5,261 -10,585
Newly Industrial-
ized Countries 1,456 -726 729 2,545 4,699
South Korea -1,652 -3,068 -4,720 -1,035 -2,918
Taiwan -973 -1,192 -2,165 -632 -2,087
South/Central
America 3,446 2,086 5,532 1,279 4,031
Brazil 797 367 1,164 1,196 2,445
OPEC 719 -1,122 -403 -5,741 -12,741
Table lists trade balances only for selected countries
Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product
imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):
Feb Jan Feb14
250.6 292.9 264.5
Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted,
in billions of dollars):
Feb Jan Feb14
13.27 17.68 25.19
U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in
dollars):
Feb Jan Feb14
49.53 58.96 91.53
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
$41.2 bln U.S. Feb. trade deficit
NOTES:
Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a
Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA
does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and non-petroleum
totals on a Balance of Payments basis.
