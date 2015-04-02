April 2 Commerce Department report of U.S. international trade.

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).

Feb Jan Jan-Feb15 Feb14 Jan-Feb14 Balance -35.44 -42.68 -78.12 -41.89 -80.73 Exports 186.25 189.24 375.49 188.04 380.79 Imports 221.69 231.92 453.61 229.94 461.52

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted percent changes).

Feb Jan Feb15/14 Exports -1.6 -3.0 -1.0 Imports -4.4 -3.6 -3.6

Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars). TRADE BALANCE Feb Jan Jan-Feb15 Feb14 Jan-Feb14 Goods -55.18 -62.53 -117.71 -59.95 -119.07 Services 19.73 19.86 39.59 18.06 38.33 EXPORTS Feb Jan Jan-Feb15 Feb14 Jan-Feb14 Goods 125.64 128.54 254.18 130.67 264.53 Services 60.61 60.70 121.31 57.38 116.26 IMPORTS Feb Jan Jan-Feb15 Feb14 Jan-Feb14 Goods 180.81 191.07 371.88 190.62 383.60 Services 40.88 40.84 81.72 39.31 77.92

Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted. Billions of dlrs: Feb Jan Jan-Feb15 Feb14 Jan-Feb14 Balance -54.06 -61.52 -115.58 -57.75 -116.19

Petroleum -8.07 -10.69 -18.76 -19.61 -38.40

Nonpetrol -45.99 -50.83 -96.82 -38.14 -77.80

Net Adjusts. -1.11 -1.01 -2.13 -2.21 -2.88 Exports 124.78 127.63 252.41 130.48 262.75 Imports 178.84 189.15 367.99 188.23 378.94

Petroleum 16.35 19.44 35.79 30.68 61.71

Nonpetrol 162.49 169.70 332.20 157.55 317.23

Net Adjusts. 1.97 1.92 3.90 2.39 4.66

Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Feb Jan Jan-Feb15 Feb14 Jan-Feb14 Capital Goods 44,025 45,687 89,712 43,845 88,336 Autos/Parts 11,457 12,546 24,003 12,145 24,315 Civ.Aircraft 4,724 5,352 10,076 N/A 7,887 IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Feb Jan Jan-Feb15 Feb14 Jan-Feb14 Capital Goods 47,929 50,530 98,459 46,455 94,123 Autos/Parts 26,101 27,801 53,902 25,529 50,935 Civ.Aircraft 1,889 1,421 3,310 N/A 2,601 N/A - not available Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars. EXPORTS Feb Jan Jan-Feb15 Jan-Feb14 Agricultural 11,508 12,290 23,798 27,291 Manufacturing 85,985 88,752 174,737 182,745 Advanced Tech. 25,576 27,100 52,677 49,649 IMPORTS Feb Jan Jan-Feb15 Jan-Feb14 Agricultural 8,734 9,511 18,245 17,133 Manufacturing 138,273 151,581 289,855 284,306 Advanced Tech. 28,705 32,071 60,777 57,581

EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

February Canada -2.7 Mexico -5.3 EU unch China -8.9 Japan -1.5 South/Central America -1.8 Brazil 0.1 OPEC 3.9

IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

February Canada -8.5 Mexico 1.9 EU unch China -18.1 Japan -15.3 South/Central America -14.9 Brazil -17.2 OPEC -24.1 TRADE BALANCE Feb Jan Jan-Feb15 Feb14 Jan-Feb14 Canada -1,395 -2,941 -4,336 -2,146 -6,195 Mexico -4,349 -2,918 -7,267 -3,972 -6,729 EU -9,334 -9,323 -18,657 -9,083 -17,891 China -22,540 -28,606 -51,147 -20,862 -48,701 Japan -4,182 -5,766 -9,948 -5,261 -10,585 Newly Industrial- ized Countries 1,456 -726 729 2,545 4,699 South Korea -1,652 -3,068 -4,720 -1,035 -2,918 Taiwan -973 -1,192 -2,165 -632 -2,087 South/Central America 3,446 2,086 5,532 1,279 4,031 Brazil 797 367 1,164 1,196 2,445 OPEC 719 -1,122 -403 -5,741 -12,741 Table lists trade balances only for selected countries Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):

Feb Jan Feb14

250.6 292.9 264.5 Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in billions of dollars):

Feb Jan Feb14

13.27 17.68 25.19 U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in dollars):

Feb Jan Feb14

49.53 58.96 91.53

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

$41.2 bln U.S. Feb. trade deficit

NOTES:

Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and non-petroleum totals on a Balance of Payments basis.

N/A - not available