April 2 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Feb Jan Dec New Orders 0.2 -0.7 -3.5 Ex-Transportation 0.8 -2.3 -2.3 Ex-Defense 0.4 -0.6 -3.3 Manufacturing with unfilled orders -2.0 3.4 -5.8 Durables -1.4 1.9 -3.7 Primary Metals 0.8 -1.5 -3.0 General Machinery -1.6 -0.2 -3.3 Computers/Electronics -0.7 0.8 -1.5 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 3.0 -5.4 1.0 Transport Equipment -3.3 8.9 -10.0

NonDefense aircraft -8.8 122.3 -58.1

Defense aircraft -33.1 -11.6 -18.0

Ships/boats 26.4 -34.9 12.0 NonDurables 1.8 -3.2 -3.3 Computers and related products -1.5 7.6 -7.8 Motor vehicles/parts -0.3 -2.4 2.7 NonDefense Cap -2.3 8.5 -10.1 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -1.1 -0.3 -0.5 Defense Cap 9.9 -6.3 -11.8 Durables Ex-Transport -0.6 -0.9 -0.8 Durables NonDefense -1.0 2.2 -3.2 Unfilled-Durables -0.5 -0.3 -0.9 SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: Feb Jan Dec Total 0.7 -2.3 -0.9 Durables -0.2 -1.4 1.5 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 0.3 -0.6 0.4 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: Feb Jan Dec Total 0.1 -0.4 -0.4 Computers and related products -1.0 0.6 2.4 Motor vehicles and parts 1.4 1.4 0.9 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Feb Jan Dec New Orders 468.314 467.546 470.880 Ex-Transportation 398.630 395.501 404.704 Ex-Defense 459.695 457.926 460.808 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 166.487 169.887 164.363 Durables 230.943 234.272 229.827 Primary Metals 26.096 25.895 26.288 General Machinery 34.222 34.771 34.843 Computers/Electronics 21.983 22.140 21.962 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 10.550 10.244 10.830 Transport Equipment 69.684 72.045 66.176

NonDefense aircraft 11.642 12.764 5.742

Defense aircraft 2.306 3.448 3.899

Ships/boats 2.028 1.604 2.465 NonDurables 237.371 233.274 241.053 Computers and related products 1.978 2.008 1.867 Motor vehicles/parts 48.118 48.251 49.424 NonDefense Cap 77.388 79.214 72.990 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 69.314 70.062 70.308 Defense Cap 8.252 7.509 8.013 Durables Ex-Transport 161.259 162.227 163.651 Durables NonDefense 222.324 224.652 219.755 Unfilled-Durables 1156.315 1162.249 1165.551 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: Feb Jan Dec Total 481.345 477.790 488.963 Durables 243.974 244.516 247.910 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 69.994 69.789 70.219 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: Feb Jan Dec Total 650.961 650.081 652.944 Computers and related products 4.719 4.768 4.740 Motor vehicles and parts 28.444 28.042 27.656 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: Feb Jan

1.35 1.36

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

Feb Jan Dec

Factory Orders N/A -0.2 -3.5

Durable Goods -1.4 2.0 -3.7

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Feb. factory orders -0.5 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

Initial orders for February Durable Goods were issued on March 25.

N/A - not available

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.