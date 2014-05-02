May 2 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs
data.
In 1,000s, Change April March (Prev) Feb (Prev)
in Nonfarm Payrolls 288 203 192 222 197
Jobless Rate (Pct) 6.3 6.7 6.7 6.7 6.7
Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:
April March (Prev) Feb (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 34.5 34.5 34.5 34.3 34.3
Manufacturing Hours 40.8 41.0 41.1 40.8 40.8
Overtime Hours 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.3 3.4
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.31 24.31 24.30 24.29 24.31
Pct change 0.0 0.1
Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:
April March (Prev) Feb (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 33.7 33.7 33.7 33.4 33.4
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.50 20.47 20.47 20.49 20.49
Pct change 0.1 -0.1
Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):
April March (Prev) Feb (Prev)
Total Private 273 202 192 201 188
Goods-Producing 53 29 25 48 40
Construction 32 17 19 24 18
Manufacturing 12 7 -1 20 19
Service-Providing 220 173 167 153 148
Wholesale Trade 15.7 4.4 7.1 14.7 14.5
Retail 34.5 24.8 21.3 -5.6 -1.9
Transp/warehousing 11.3 12.0 7.9 -4.9 -5.4
Information -3 -1 2 -11 -8
Financial activities 6 0 1 10 9
Professional/business 75 52 57 82 81
Temporary help svs 24.0 24.7 28.5 25.4 27.6
Leisure/hospitality 28 34 29 35 29
Government 15 1 0 21 9
Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)
April March Feb
Total Private (pct change) 0.3 0.7
Manufacturing (pct change) -0.4 0.6
Total Private (index) 100.4 100.1 99.4
Manufacturing (index) 88.8 89.2 88.7
Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or
nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry.
HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj.
(Monthly change in 1,000s):
April March Feb
Workforce -806 503 264
Employed -73 476 42
Unemployed -733 27 223
April March Feb
U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 12.3 12.7 12.6
Jobless duration
27 weeks or more (1,000s) 3,452 3,739 3,849
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for April:
Nonfarm payrolls +210,000
Private payrolls: +210,000
Factory payrolls: +8,000
Jobless rate: 6.6 pct
Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct
Average workweek: 34.5 hours
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
N/A-not available
The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all
personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed
part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor
force plus all persons marginally attached.
The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers
and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.