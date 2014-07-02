July 2 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders.
ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: May April March
New Orders -0.5 0.8 1.5
Ex-Transportation -0.1 0.6 0.8
Ex-Defense 0.2 unch 1.1
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders -1.8 1.1 4.8
Durables -0.9 0.9 3.7
Primary Metals 2.0 0.6 2.8
General Machinery -0.3 -2.4 4.3
Computers/Electronics -2.0 -1.8 7.2
Electrical Equipment
Appliances -2.2 1.0 3.5
Transport Equipment -2.9 1.8 5.2
NonDefense aircraft -4.0 -7.4 12.3
Defense aircraft 5.9 15.0 -9.6
Ships/boats -49.1 55.6 105.9
NonDurables -0.2 0.7 -0.5
Computers and related
products 11.6 5.1 4.7
Motor vehicles/parts 2.0 -0.6 0.3
NonDefense Cap -0.5 -0.6 9.7
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 0.7 -1.1 4.7
Defense Cap -30.8 38.3 18.8
Durables Ex-Transport unch 0.4 3.0
Durables NonDefense 0.7 -0.8 3.1
Unfilled-Durables 0.6 0.9 0.8
SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: May April March
Total 0.1 0.4 0.4
Durables 0.3 0.1 1.4
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 0.5 -0.3 2.2
INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: May April March
Total 0.8 0.5 0.2
Computers and related
products -2.2 -0.3 2.1
Motor vehicles and parts -0.7 0.4 0.6
ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: May April March
New Orders 497.680 500.321 496.416
Ex-Transportation 423.158 423.598 421.050
Ex-Defense 486.098 484.948 484.853
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 173.781 177.010 175.006
Durables 238.331 240.481 238.420
Primary Metals 27.299 26.753 26.590
General Machinery 36.766 36.873 37.773
Computers/Electronics 21.687 22.136 22.533
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 10.473 10.713 10.603
Transport Equipment 74.522 76.723 75.366
NonDefense aircraft 14.978 15.594 16.840
Defense aircraft 4.890 4.619 4.017
Ships/boats 2.755 5.413 3.479
NonDurables 259.349 259.840 257.996
Computers and related
products 2.636 2.361 2.246
Motor vehicles/parts 46.986 46.044 46.332
NonDefense Cap 82.168 82.569 83.037
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 70.713 70.221 70.995
Defense Cap 8.863 12.807 9.258
Durables Ex-Transport 163.809 163.758 163.054
Durables NonDefense 226.749 225.108 226.857
Unfilled-Durables 1087.371 1080.702 1070.727
SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: May April March
Total 498.282 497.946 495.965
Durables 238.933 238.106 237.969
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 68.552 68.225 68.440
INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: May April March
Total 651.505 646.456 643.369
Computers and related
products 4.579 4.682 4.695
Motor vehicles and parts 26.265 26.460 26.362
INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: May April
1.31 1.30
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
May Apr Mar
Factory Orders N/A 0.7 1.5
Durable Goods -1.0 0.8 3.7
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. May factory orders -0.3 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
Initial orders for May durable goods were issued on June 25.
N/A - not available
The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments
are included in the computers and electronic products and other
applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed
separately.
The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number
of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of
shipments.
General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm,
construction, mining and metalworking.