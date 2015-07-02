July 2 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change June May (Prev) April (Prev)

in Nonfarm Payrolls 223 254 280 187 221

Jobless Rate (Pct) 5.3 5.5 5.5 5.4 5.4

Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:

June May (Prev) April (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 34.5 34.5 34.5 34.5 34.5

Manufacturing Hours 40.7 40.8 40.7 40.7 40.7

Overtime Hours 3.4 3.3 3.3 3.3 3.3

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.95 24.95 24.96 24.89 24.88

Pct change 0.0 0.2

Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:

June May (Prev) April (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 33.6 33.6 33.7 33.6 33.6

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.99 20.97 20.97 20.91 20.91

Pct change 0.1 0.3

Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):

June May (Prev) April (Prev)

Total Private 223 250 262 189 206

Goods-Producing 1 4 6 16 21

Construction 0 15 17 30 35

Manufacturing 4 7 7 0 1

Service-Providing 222 246 256 173 185

Wholesale Trade -0.2 5.3 4.1 -3.9 -2.3

Retail 32.9 26.4 31.4 10.8 13.3

Transp/warehousing 17.1 12.2 13.1 11.5 10.8

Information 7 -1 -3 10 8

Financial activities 20 10 13 7 8

Professional/business 64 74 63 66 66

Temporary help svs 19.8 17.2 20.1 10.8 16.1

Leisure/hospitality 22 54 57 8 10

Government 0 4 18 -2 15

Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)

June May April

Total Private (pct change) 0.2 0.2

Manufacturing (pct change) -0.2 0.2

Total Private (index) 103.4 103.2 103.0

Manufacturing (index) 90.3 90.5 90.3

Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):

June May April Workforce -432 397 166 Employed -56 272 192 Unemployed -375 125 -26

June May April

U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 10.5 10.8 10.8

Jobless duration

27 weeks or more (1,000s) 2,121 2,502 2,525

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for June:

Nonfarm payrolls +230,000

Private payrolls: +225,000

Factory payrolls: +5,000

Jobless rate: 5.4 pct

Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct

Average workweek: 34.5 hours

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A-not available

The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.

The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.