July 2 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted
jobs data.
In 1,000s, Change June May (Prev) April (Prev)
in Nonfarm Payrolls 223 254 280 187 221
Jobless Rate (Pct) 5.3 5.5 5.5 5.4 5.4
Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:
June May (Prev) April (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 34.5 34.5 34.5 34.5 34.5
Manufacturing Hours 40.7 40.8 40.7 40.7 40.7
Overtime Hours 3.4 3.3 3.3 3.3 3.3
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.95 24.95 24.96 24.89 24.88
Pct change 0.0 0.2
Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:
June May (Prev) April (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 33.6 33.6 33.7 33.6 33.6
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.99 20.97 20.97 20.91 20.91
Pct change 0.1 0.3
Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):
June May (Prev) April (Prev)
Total Private 223 250 262 189 206
Goods-Producing 1 4 6 16 21
Construction 0 15 17 30 35
Manufacturing 4 7 7 0 1
Service-Providing 222 246 256 173 185
Wholesale Trade -0.2 5.3 4.1 -3.9 -2.3
Retail 32.9 26.4 31.4 10.8 13.3
Transp/warehousing 17.1 12.2 13.1 11.5 10.8
Information 7 -1 -3 10 8
Financial activities 20 10 13 7 8
Professional/business 64 74 63 66 66
Temporary help svs 19.8 17.2 20.1 10.8 16.1
Leisure/hospitality 22 54 57 8 10
Government 0 4 18 -2 15
Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)
June May April
Total Private (pct change) 0.2 0.2
Manufacturing (pct change) -0.2 0.2
Total Private (index) 103.4 103.2 103.0
Manufacturing (index) 90.3 90.5 90.3
Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or
nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry.
HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj.
(Monthly change in 1,000s):
June May April
Workforce -432 397 166
Employed -56 272 192
Unemployed -375 125 -26
June May April
U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 10.5 10.8 10.8
Jobless duration
27 weeks or more (1,000s) 2,121 2,502 2,525
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for June:
Nonfarm payrolls +230,000
Private payrolls: +225,000
Factory payrolls: +5,000
Jobless rate: 5.4 pct
Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct
Average workweek: 34.5 hours
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
N/A-not available
The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all
personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed
part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor
force plus all persons marginally attached.
The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers
and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.