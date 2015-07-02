July 2 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders.
ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: May April March
New Orders -1.0 -0.7 2.2
Ex-Transportation 0.1 -0.1 unch
Ex-Defense -1.1 -0.4 1.4
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders -2.9 -2.1 6.0
Durables -2.2 -1.7 5.1
Primary Metals 0.4 0.6 -2.5
General Machinery 0.5 0.2 -0.5
Computers/Electronics 0.9 -3.3 7.6
Electrical Equipment
Appliances -2.8 -2.8 0.8
Transport Equipment -6.5 -4.0 15.1
NonDefense aircraft -35.3 -10.7 40.1
Defense aircraft -6.4 -14.1 116.1
Ships/boats 8.8 -13.0 12.4
NonDurables 0.2 0.3 -0.4
Computers and related
products -7.7 -3.8 10.3
Motor vehicles/parts -0.2 0.5 4.5
NonDefense Cap -7.3 -2.2 7.4
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft -0.4 -0.7 1.6
Defense Cap 8.0 -13.5 17.8
Durables Ex-Transport unch -0.6 0.6
Durables NonDefense -2.5 -1.0 3.4
Unfilled-Durables -0.5 -0.2 0.1
SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: May April March
Total -0.1 unch 0.5
Durables -0.3 -0.3 1.5
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft -0.1 0.2 1.0
INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: May April March
Total unch 0.2 -0.1
Computers and related
products 0.6 1.8 -2.3
Motor vehicles and parts 0.2 -0.1 2.1
ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: May April March
New Orders 470.478 475.026 478.504
Ex-Transportation 398.843 398.403 398.712
Ex-Defense 459.405 464.474 466.136
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 164.751 169.616 173.241
Durables 227.564 232.569 236.671
Primary Metals 21.601 21.514 21.379
General Machinery 31.947 31.780 31.727
Computers/Electronics 24.911 24.685 25.519
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 10.092 10.382 10.684
Transport Equipment 71.635 76.623 79.792
NonDefense aircraft 9.807 15.147 16.956
Defense aircraft 4.023 4.296 4.999
Ships/boats 2.133 1.961 2.254
NonDurables 242.914 242.457 241.833
Computers and related
products 2.037 2.207 2.294
Motor vehicles/parts 50.825 50.915 50.679
NonDefense Cap 73.473 79.256 81.074
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 67.799 68.051 68.512
Defense Cap 8.765 8.113 9.375
Durables Ex-Transport 155.929 155.946 156.879
Durables NonDefense 216.491 222.017 224.303
Unfilled-Durables 1194.624 1200.999 1203.506
SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: May April March
Total 482.071 482.323 482.432
Durables 239.157 239.866 240.599
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 69.100 69.177 69.068
INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: May April March
Total 649.664 649.569 648.373
Computers and related
products 3.954 3.932 3.864
Motor vehicles and parts 36.177 36.107 36.148
INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: May April
1.35 1.35
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. May factory orders -0.5 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
Initial orders for May Durable Goods were released on June
23.
N/A - not available
The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments
are included in the computers and electronic products and other
applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed
separately.
The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number
of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of
shipments.
General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm,
construction, mining and metalworking.