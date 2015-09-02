Sept 2 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders.
ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: July June May
New Orders 0.4 2.2 -1.1
Ex-Transportation -0.6 0.6 -0.1
Ex-Defense -0.2 2.2 -1.2
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 1.9 5.2 -2.9
Durables 2.2 4.1 -2.3
Primary Metals -2.2 -2.6 0.2
General Machinery 1.1 2.4 0.4
Computers/Electronics 2.1 0.9 0.5
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 1.7 1.3 -3.9
Transport Equipment 5.5 10.8 -6.3
NonDefense aircraft -6.1 69.9 -31.7
Defense aircraft -13.1 31.1 -9.8
Ships/boats 19.5 28.0 11.0
NonDurables -1.3 0.4 unch
Computers and related
products -1.7 10.4 -8.4
Motor vehicles/parts 4.6 0.9 -0.2
NonDefense Cap 1.0 10.7 -7.1
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 2.1 1.5 -0.8
Defense Cap 27.2 2.8 9.0
Durables Ex-Transport 0.4 1.0 -0.3
Durables NonDefense 1.0 4.2 -2.5
Unfilled-Durables 0.2 unch -0.5
SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: July June May
Total -0.2 0.6 -0.2
Durables 1.0 0.9 -0.4
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 0.6 1.0 -0.4
INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: July June May
Total -0.1 0.3 0.1
Computers and related
products -3.3 1.4 1.6
Motor vehicles and parts -1.1 0.3 0.2
ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: July June May
New Orders 482.016 480.063 469.833
Ex-Transportation 398.020 400.478 398.026
Ex-Defense 468.196 469.062 458.983
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 176.612 173.252 164.728
Durables 241.700 236.611 227.279
Primary Metals 20.513 20.985 21.550
General Machinery 33.003 32.658 31.901
Computers/Electronics 25.548 25.026 24.813
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 10.283 10.107 9.975
Transport Equipment 83.996 79.585 71.807
NonDefense aircraft 16.502 17.568 10.343
Defense aircraft 4.414 5.081 3.876
Ships/boats 3.329 2.786 2.176
NonDurables 240.316 243.452 242.554
Computers and related
products 2.194 2.232 2.021
Motor vehicles/parts 53.612 51.269 50.799
NonDefense Cap 82.352 81.504 73.608
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 70.007 68.540 67.530
Defense Cap 11.561 9.090 8.840
Durables Ex-Transport 157.704 157.026 155.472
Durables NonDefense 227.880 225.610 216.429
Unfilled-Durables 1197.993 1195.217 1194.695
SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: July June May
Total 483.594 484.363 481.347
Durables 243.278 240.911 238.793
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 69.980 69.585 68.901
INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: July June May
Total 651.190 651.751 649.972
Computers and related
products 3.916 4.049 3.994
Motor vehicles and parts 35.902 36.294 36.192
INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: July June
1.35 1.35
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. July factory orders +0.9 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
Initial orders for July Durable Goods were released on Aug.
26.
N/A - not available
The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments
are included in the computers and electronic products and other
applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed
separately.
The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number
of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of
shipments.
General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm,
construction, mining and metalworking.