Oct 2 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders.
ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Aug July June
New Orders -10.1 10.5 1.5
Ex-Transportation -0.1 -0.7 1.4
Ex-Defense -10.3 11.3 1.5
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders -22.6 28.7 4.0
Durables -18.4 22.5 2.7
Primary Metals -1.3 -0.4 2.0
General Machinery 0.9 -1.4 5.0
Computers/Electronics 1.5 -0.8 3.8
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 2.0 -3.0 5.8
Transport Equipment -42.2 73.3 2.2
NonDefense aircraft -74.3 315.6 11.2
Defense aircraft 0.2 -32.7 9.5
Ships/boats -2.2 104.2 -39.0
NonDurables -0.4 -0.8 0.4
Computers and related
products -8.6 -7.7 -1.2
Motor vehicles/parts -6.5 10.0 -1.2
NonDefense Cap -36.4 60.9 5.1
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 0.4 -0.1 5.4
Defense Cap 5.4 -17.9 4.0
Durables Ex-Transport 0.4 -0.6 3.0
Durables NonDefense -19.2 24.9 2.7
Unfilled-Durables 0.6 5.3 1.0
SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: Aug July June
Total -1.0 1.4 0.8
Durables -1.6 3.7 1.2
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 0.1 2.0 1.0
INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: Aug July June
Total 0.1 unch 0.2
Computers and related
products -0.8 2.3 0.3
Motor vehicles and parts 0.7 0.3 1.1
ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Aug July June
New Orders 502.007 558.155 505.210
Ex-Transportation 425.474 425.784 428.809
Ex-Defense 491.203 547.735 492.109
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 180.488 233.140 181.134
Durables 244.759 299.862 244.841
Primary Metals 27.546 27.896 27.996
General Machinery 38.132 37.780 38.323
Computers/Electronics 22.845 22.504 22.688
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 10.800 10.590 10.918
Transport Equipment 76.533 132.371 76.401
NonDefense aircraft 17.961 69.976 16.836
Defense aircraft 4.003 3.994 5.931
Ships/boats 2.391 2.444 1.197
NonDurables 257.248 258.293 260.369
Computers and related
products 2.234 2.443 2.646
Motor vehicles/parts 47.611 50.904 46.296
NonDefense Cap 86.647 136.323 84.734
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 73.096 72.836 72.944
Defense Cap 8.758 8.312 10.122
Durables Ex-Transport 168.226 167.491 168.440
Durables NonDefense 233.955 289.442 231.740
Unfilled-Durables 1164.463 1157.460 1099.238
SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: Aug July June
Total 503.106 508.108 501.319
Durables 245.858 249.815 240.950
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 70.372 70.307 68.937
INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: Aug July June
Total 653.917 653.068 652.952
Computers and related
products 4.664 4.702 4.598
Motor vehicles and parts 26.856 26.667 26.590
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
Aug July June
Factory Orders N/A 10.5 1.5
Durable Goods -18.2 22.5 2.7
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Aug factory orders -9.3 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
Initial orders for July durable goods were issued on Aug 26.
N/A - not available
The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments
are included in the computers and electronic products and other
applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed
separately.
The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number
of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of
shipments.
General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm,
construction, mining and metalworking.