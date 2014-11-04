Nov 4 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders.
ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Sept Aug July
New Orders -0.6 -10.0 10.5
Ex-Transportation unch unch -0.7
Ex-Defense -0.6 -10.3 11.3
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders -1.7 -22.3 28.7
Durables -1.1 -18.3 22.5
Primary Metals 2.5 0.3 -0.4
General Machinery -2.6 1.2 -1.4
Computers/Electronics -2.3 1.7 -0.8
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 3.0 3.1 -3.0
Transport Equipment -3.5 -42.4 73.3
NonDefense aircraft -16.1 -74.0 315.6
Defense aircraft -7.8 -4.7 -32.7
Ships/boats -6.0 -5.3 104.2
NonDurables unch -0.4 -0.8
Computers and related
products -2.4 -11.7 -7.7
Motor vehicles/parts 0.3 -6.5 10.0
NonDefense Cap -5.2 -36.4 60.9
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft -1.6 0.4 -0.1
Defense Cap 7.4 4.9 -17.9
Durables Ex-Transport -0.1 0.7 -0.6
Durables NonDefense -1.4 -19.0 24.9
Unfilled-Durables 0.3 0.6 5.3
SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: Sept Aug July
Total 0.1 -1.1 1.4
Durables 0.3 -1.7 3.7
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 0.3 0.2 2.0
INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: Sept Aug July
Total 0.2 0.1 unch
Computers and related
products 0.9 -0.9 2.3
Motor vehicles and parts 1.4 1.1 0.3
ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Sept Aug July
New Orders 499.395 502.159 558.155
Ex-Transportation 425.794 425.868 425.784
Ex-Defense 488.417 491.570 547.735
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 177.987 181.084 233.140
Durables 242.184 245.001 299.862
Primary Metals 28.667 27.972 27.896
General Machinery 37.220 38.226 37.780
Computers/Electronics 22.364 22.894 22.504
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 11.243 10.913 10.590
Transport Equipment 73.601 76.291 132.371
NonDefense aircraft 15.264 18.192 69.976
Defense aircraft 3.509 3.806 3.994
Ships/boats 2.176 2.314 2.444
NonDurables 257.211 257.158 258.293
Computers and related
products 2.104 2.156 2.443
Motor vehicles/parts 47.700 47.581 50.904
NonDefense Cap 82.117 86.659 136.323
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 71.956 73.112 72.836
Defense Cap 9.368 8.720 8.312
Durables Ex-Transport 168.583 168.710 167.491
Durables NonDefense 231.206 234.412 289.442
Unfilled-Durables 1168.658 1164.929 1157.460
SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: Sept Aug July
Total 503.424 502.690 508.108
Durables 246.213 245.532 249.815
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 70.629 70.450 70.307
INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: Sept Aug July
Total 655.190 653.641 653.068
Computers and related
products 4.702 4.659 4.702
Motor vehicles and parts 27.325 26.953 26.667
INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: Sept Aug
1.30 1.30
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
Sept Aug July
Factory Orders N/A -10.1 10.5
Durable Goods -1.3 -18.3 22.5
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Sept. factory orders -0.6 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
Initial orders for September durable goods were issued on
Oct. 28.
N/A - not available
The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments
are included in the computers and electronic products and other
applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed
separately.
The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number
of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of
shipments.
General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm,
construction, mining and metalworking.