RPT-French voters sceptical Macron, Le Pen have answers on unemployment, security
* Nearly half of voters say Macron, Le Pen won't solve joblessness
Feb 3 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: Dec Nov Dec'13/12 Total Spending 0.1 0.8 5.3 Private Spending 1.0 1.7 8.0
Residential 2.6 1.1 18.3
Lodging 0.4 2.8 32.7
Office 1.2 3.4 15.4
Commercial -1.0 5.7 22.7
Transportation -1.5 4.9 24.3
Manufacturing -5.1 1.8 -1.3 Public Spending -2.3 -1.4 -0.7
Educational -7.2 0.1 -10.8
Highways/streets 1.8 0.3 11.3
BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:
Dec Nov Dec'12 Total Spending 930.5 929.9 883.6 Private Spending 663.9 657.1 615.0
Residential 352.6 343.8 298.2
Lodging 16.3 16.3 12.3
Office 34.1 33.7 29.6
Commercial 52.6 53.2 42.9
Transportation 13.4 13.6 10.8
Manufacturing 48.9 51.5 49.5 Public Spending 266.6 272.8 268.5
Educational 58.2 62.7 65.2
Highways/streets 84.0 82.5 75.5
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:
Nov Oct
Total Spending 1.0 0.9
Private Spending 2.2 unch
Public Spending -1.8 3.1
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Dec construction spending +0.2 pct
* Nearly half of voters say Macron, Le Pen won't solve joblessness
CAIRO, April 30 An International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation will arrive in Cairo on Sunday to review Egypt's progress on economic reforms before it disburses the second instalment of a $12-billion loan programme, the Finance Ministry said.