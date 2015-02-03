Feb 3 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders.
ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Dec Nov Oct
New Orders -3.4 -1.7 -0.7
Ex-Transportation -2.3 -1.3 -1.5
Ex-Defense -3.2 -1.3 -1.2
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders -5.4 -2.7 0.5
Durables -3.3 -2.2 0.3
Primary Metals -1.9 -3.5 -2.0
General Machinery -3.2 -0.8 -2.1
Computers/Electronics -1.6 -0.6 unch
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 1.0 -0.8 -4.3
Transport Equipment -9.1 -4.0 3.5
NonDefense aircraft -55.5 -11.0 0.8
Defense aircraft -13.8 -10.5 44.1
Ships/boats 19.6 -7.5 9.6
NonDurables -3.4 -1.2 -1.6
Computers and related
products -9.6 -0.9 -3.3
Motor vehicles/parts 3.0 0.6 0.7
NonDefense Cap -9.3 -1.5 unch
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft -0.1 -0.5 -1.8
Defense Cap -7.9 -12.2 10.0
Durables Ex-Transport -0.8 -1.3 -1.2
Durables NonDefense -3.0 -1.4 -0.7
Unfilled-Durables -0.8 0.2 0.5
SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: Dec Nov Oct
Total -1.1 -1.0 -0.9
Durables 1.3 -0.7 -0.1
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 0.2 -0.5 -0.9
INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: Dec Nov Oct
Total -0.3 unch 0.1
Computers and related
products 3.6 -0.9 -0.9
Motor vehicles and parts 0.5 0.2 0.5
ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Dec Nov Oct
New Orders 471.454 487.885 496.278
Ex-Transportation 404.632 414.356 419.717
Ex-Defense 461.024 476.424 482.834
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 165.098 174.530 179.389
Durables 230.618 238.575 243.821
Primary Metals 26.597 27.107 28.099
General Machinery 34.878 36.016 36.304
Computers/Electronics 21.948 22.302 22.429
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 10.829 10.718 10.800
Transport Equipment 66.822 73.529 76.561
NonDefense aircraft 6.097 13.701 15.399
Defense aircraft 4.096 4.754 5.312
Ships/boats 2.632 2.200 2.379
NonDurables 240.836 249.310 252.457
Computers and related
products 1.832 2.026 2.045
Motor vehicles/parts 49.545 48.117 47.816
NonDefense Cap 73.646 81.184 82.432
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 70.586 70.643 70.997
Defense Cap 8.366 9.083 10.350
Durables Ex-Transport 163796 165046 167260
Durables NonDefense 220188 227114 230377
Unfilled-Durables 1166.943 1176.381 1174.608
SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: Dec Nov Oct
Total 488.245 493.522 498.489
Durables 247.409 244.212 246.032
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 70.047 69.941 70.289
INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: Dec Nov Oct
Total 653.863 655.876 655.567
Computers and related
products 4.796 4.629 4.669
Motor vehicles and parts 27.550 27.422 27.360
INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: Dec Nov
1.34 1.33
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
Dec Nov Oct
Factory Orders N/A -0.7 -0.7
Durable Goods -3.4 -2.1 0.3
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Dec. factory orders -2.2 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
Initial orders for December durable goods were issued on
Jan. 27.
N/A - not available
The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments
are included in the computers and electronic products and other
applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed
separately.
The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number
of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of
shipments.
General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm,
construction, mining and metalworking.