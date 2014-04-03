April 3 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

03/29/14 326,000 319,500 N/A N/A

03/22/14 310,000-R 319,250-R 2,836,000 2.2

03/15/14 323,000-R 329,500-R 2,814,000-R 2.1-R

03/08/14 319,000-R 331,250-R 2,869,000-R 2.2

03/01/14 325,000-R 337,250-R 2,850,000-R 2.2

02/22/14 351,000-R 338,000-R 2,890,000-R 2.2

02/15/14 330,000-R 336,500-R 2,941,000-R 2.2-R

02/08/14 343,000-R 337,500-R 2,936,000-R 2.2-R

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: March 22 from 311,000; March 15 from 321,000; March 8 from 315,000

Four-Week Average: March 22 from 317,750; March 15 from 327,250; March 8 from 330,500

Continued Claims: March 15 from 2,823,000; March 8 from 2,876,000; March 1 from 2,848,000

Insured unemployment rate: March 15 from 2.2 percent; March 8 from 2.2 percent; March 1 from 2.2 percent

NOTE: This week's release reflects annual revisions released by the Labor Department.

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 317,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.840 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 289,535 MARCH 29 WEEK FROM 274,072 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,088,725 MARCH 22 WEEK FROM 3,132,104 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available