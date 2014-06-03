June 2 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Apr Mar Feb New Orders 0.7 1.5 1.7 Ex-Transportation 0.5 0.8 0.8 Ex-Defense -0.1 1.1 1.5 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 1.0 4.8 2.7 Durables 0.6 3.7 2.6 Primary Metals 0.2 2.8 0.9 General Machinery -2.8 4.3 0.1 Computers/Electronics -1.3 7.2 -0.2 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 1.3 3.5 -1.2 Transport Equipment 1.4 5.2 6.9

NonDefense aircraft -7.9 12.3 11.4

Defense aircraft 13.2 -9.6 18.5

Ships/boats 56.8 105.9 45.4 NonDurables 0.7 -0.5 0.9 Computers and related products 4.7 4.7 -2.9 Motor vehicles/parts -1.1 0.3 4.9 NonDefense Cap -1.0 9.7 -1.8 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -1.2 4.7 0.1 Defense Cap 39.3 18.8 12.5 Durables Ex-Transport 0.3 3.0 0.8 Durables NonDefense -1.0 3.1 2.3 Unfilled-Durables 0.9 0.8 0.3 SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: Apr Mar Feb Total 0.3 0.4 1.0 Durables -0.1 1.4 1.1 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -0.4 2.2 0.8 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: Apr Mar Feb Total 0.4 0.2 0.7 Computers and related products 0.9 2.1 -0.4 Motor vehicles and parts 0.7 0.6 0.8 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Apr Mar Feb New Orders 499.779 496.416 489.244 Ex-Transportation 423.345 421.050 417.616 Ex-Defense 484.451 484.853 479.487 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 176.723 175.006 167.000 Durables 239.904 238.420 229.864 Primary Metals 26.653 26.590 25.873 General Machinery 36.709 37.773 36.207 Computers/Electronics 22.242 22.533 21.013 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 10.740 10.603 10.243 Transport Equipment 76.434 75.366 71.628

NonDefense aircraft 15.511 16.840 14.994

Defense aircraft 4.549 4.017 4.442

Ships/boats 5.455 3.479 1.690 NonDurables 259.875 257.996 259.380 Computers and related products 2.352 2.246 2.146 Motor vehicles/parts 45.844 46.332 46.183 NonDefense Cap 82.177 83.037 75.704 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 70.126 70.995 67.820 Defense Cap 12.894 9.258 7.791 Durables Ex-Transport 163.470 163.054 158.236 Durables NonDefense 224.576 226.857 220.107 Unfilled-Durables 1080.575 1070.727 1062.544 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: Apr Mar Feb Total 497.642 495.965 494.165 Durables 237.767 237.969 234.785 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 68.154 68.440 66.976 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: Apr Mar Feb Total 645.753 643.369 642.376 Computers and related products 4.736 4.695 4.600 Motor vehicles and parts 26.539 26.362 26.194 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: Apr Mar

1.30 1.30

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. April factory orders +0.5 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

Initial orders for April durable goods were issued on May 27.

On May 15 the Commerce Department issued annual benchmark revisions to U.S. factory orders through March 2014, resulting in some changes to data published on May 2.

N/A - not available

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.