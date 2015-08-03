Aug 3 U.S. Commerce Department personal income and
spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
Jun May Apr Mar
Personal Income 0.4 0.4 0.4 unch
Wages/Salaries 0.2 0.4 0.2 unch
Disposable Income 0.5 0.4 0.4 unch
Personal Consumption 0.2 0.7 0.3 0.5
Durables -1.3 1.1 0.4 1.8
Nondurables 0.4 2.0 -0.5 1.3
Services 0.4 0.3 0.5 0.1
Saving Rate, pct 4.8 4.6 5.0 4.9
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Jun May Apr Mar
Personal Consumption unch 0.4 0.2 0.3
Durables -1.1 1.3 0.2 1.9
Nondurables unch 0.9 -0.2 0.9
Services 0.2 0.1 0.4 -0.1
Disposable Income 0.2 0.1 0.3 -0.2
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Jun May Apr Mar
PCE Price Index 0.2 0.3 unch 0.2
0.2313 0.3136 0.0440 0.2197
Core PCE Price Index 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2
0.1483 0.1292 0.1340 0.2023
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.2
Mkt-based Core Index 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars
Jun May Apr Mar
PCE Price Index 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.3
Core PCE Price Index 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind unch -0.1 -0.2 -0.1
Mkt-based Core Index 1.0 1.1 1.1 1.1
Current Dollars, in billions
Jun May Apr Mar
Personal Income 15,287 15,219 15,153 15,089
Wages/Salaries 7,746 7,728 7,696 7,677
Disposable Income 13,353 13,292 13,238 13,187
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
Jun May Apr Mar
Manufacturing 790 791 790 791
Service Industries 5,196 5,179 5,149 5,132
Government 1,266 1,264 1,261 1,259
Proprietors' Income 1,389 1,378 1,371 1,365
Farm 65 61 57 53
Nonfarm 1,324 1,317 1,314 1,313
Personal Consumption 12,255 12,230 12,139 12,105
Durables 1,318 1,335 1,321 1,315
Nondurables 2,671 2,661 2,610 2,623
Services 8,266 8,233 8,208 8,166
Chained 2009 dollars, in billions
Jun May Apr Mar
Personal Consumption 11,176 11,179 11,130 11,104
Durables 1,451 1,467 1,449 1,446
Nondurables 2,426 2,426 2,405 2,410
Services 7,326 7,314 7,304 7,276
Disposable Income 12,177 12,150 12,139 12,097
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. June personal income +0.3 pct
U.S. June personal spending +0.2 pct
U.S. June core pce price index +0.1 pct