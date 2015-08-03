EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies up for 2nd day on commodities, dollar weakness

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 11 Latin American currencies strengthened for a second day on Thursday, lifted by higher commodity prices and worldwide weakness in the U.S. dollar. The Chilean and Colombian pesos firmed 0.2 percent and 0.5 percent, tracking key prices of exports copper and crude, respectively. Oil futures rose sharply following a drawdown in U.S. inventories and a bigger-than-expected cut in Saudi supplies to Asia. The U.S. currency has struggled t