Sept 3 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders.
ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: July June May
New Orders 10.5 1.5 -0.6
Ex-Transportation -0.8 1.4 -0.2
Ex-Defense 11.3 1.5 unch
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 28.8 4.0 -1.6
Durables 22.6 2.7 -0.9
Primary Metals -0.3 2.0 2.6
General Machinery -1.2 5.0 -1.0
Computers/Electronics -1.7 3.8 -1.3
Electrical Equipment
Appliances -4.8 5.8 -3.7
Transport Equipment 74.1 2.2 -2.6
NonDefense aircraft 317.3 11.2 -2.9
Defense aircraft -29.1 9.5 17.3
Ships/boats 97.7 -39.0 -63.7
NonDurables -0.9 0.4 -0.2
Computers and related
products -6.9 -1.2 13.4
Motor vehicles/parts 10.3 -1.2 1.7
NonDefense Cap 60.6 5.1 -2.3
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft -0.7 5.4 -1.4
Defense Cap -15.5 4.0 -24.0
Durables Ex-Transport -0.7 3.0 -0.1
Durables NonDefense 24.9 2.7 0.2
Unfilled-Durables 5.4 1.0 0.7
SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: July June May
Total 1.2 0.8 -0.1
Durables 3.5 1.2 unch
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 1.4 1.0 0.1
INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: July June May
Total 0.1 0.2 0.8
Computers and related
products 2.2 0.3 -2.1
Motor vehicles and parts 0.1 1.1 -0.6
ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: July June May
New Orders 558.312 505.210 497.544
Ex-Transportation 425.310 428.809 422.796
Ex-Defense 547.556 492.109 484.789
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 233.290 181.134 174.172
Durables 300.220 244.841 238.337
Primary Metals 27.920 27.996 27.455
General Machinery 37.865 38.323 36.509
Computers/Electronics 22.298 22.688 21.849
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 10.399 10.918 10.320
Transport Equipment 133.002 76.401 74.748
NonDefense aircraft 70.259 16.836 15.141
Defense aircraft 4.206 5.931 5.418
Ships/boats 2.367 1.197 1.963
NonDurables 258.092 260.369 259.207
Computers and related
products 2.463 2.646 2.677
Motor vehicles/parts 51.049 46.296 46.839
NonDefense Cap 136.094 84.734 80.658
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 72.435 72.944 69.237
Defense Cap 8.554 10.122 9.733
Durables Ex-Transport 167218 168440 163589
Durables NonDefense 289464 231740 225582
Unfilled-Durables 1158.161 1099.238 1088.072
SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: July June May
Total 507.362 501.319 497.309
Durables 249.270 240.950 238.102
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 69.905 68.937 68.280
INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: July June May
Total 653.831 652.952 651.939
Computers and related
products 4.700 4.598 4.583
Motor vehicles and parts 26.623 26.590 26.312
INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: July June
1.29 1.30
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
July June May
Factory Orders N/A 1.1 -0.6
Durable Goods 22.6 2.7 -0.9
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. July factory orders +11.0 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
Initial orders for July durable goods were issued on Aug 26.
N/A - not available
The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments
are included in the computers and electronic products and other
applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed
separately.
The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number
of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of
shipments.
General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm,
construction, mining and metalworking.