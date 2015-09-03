Sept 3 Commerce Department report of U.S.
international trade.
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).
July June Jan-Jul15 Jul14 Jan-Jul14
Balance -41.86 -45.21 -306.15 -41.41 -295.54
Exports 188.50 187.69 1,314.87 196.91 1,361.91
Imports 230.36 232.90 1,621.02 238.32 1,657.45
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted percent changes).
July June July15/14
Exports 0.4 -0.1 -4.3
Imports -1.1 1.1 -3.3
Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally
adjusted, in billions of dollars).
TRADE BALANCE July June Jan-Jul15 Jul14 Jan-Jul14
Goods -61.44 -64.81 -441.96 -60.18 -432.60
Services 19.58 19.60 135.81 18.77 137.06
EXPORTS July June Jan-Jul15 Jul14 Jan-Jul14
Goods 128.17 127.55 895.72 138.41 948.99
Services 60.33 60.14 419.15 58.50 412.93
IMPORTS July June Jan-Jul15 Jul14 Jan-Jul14
Goods 189.61 192.35 1,337.69 198.58 1,381.59
Services 40.75 40.54 283.34 39.73 275.87
Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted.
Billions of dlrs: July June Jan-Jul15 Jul14 Jan-Jul14
Balance -59.24 -62.33 -426.86 -59.26 -425.09
Petroleum -8.11 -7.30 -53.82 -14.72 -118.84
Nonpetrol -51.13 -55.03 -373.05 -44.55 -306.25
Net Adjusts. -2.20 -2.48 -15.10 -0.92 -7.51
Exports 127.60 126.62 890.00 137.18 940.64
Imports 186.84 188.95 1,316.87 196.44 1,365.73
Petroleum 17.07 16.73 115.20 28.23 204.98
Nonpetrol 169.77 172.22 1,201.67 168.21 1,160.76
Net Adjusts. 2.77 3.41 20.82 2.14 15.86
Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars
EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: July June Jan-Jul15 Jul14 Jan-Jul14
Capital Goods 44,298 44,119 316,152 46,145 318,282
Autos/Parts 13,275 12,679 88,015 14,760 92,517
Civ.Aircraft 4,229 4,968 35,807 N/A 33,037
IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: July June Jan-Jul15 Jul14 Jan-Jul14
Capital Goods 49,291 49,058 351,557 49,303 339,143
Autos/Parts 30,003 29,667 201,416 28,543 189,268
Civ.Aircraft 1,677 1,905 10,800 N/A 9,125
N/A - not available
Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars.
EXPORTS July June Jan-Jul15 Jan-Jul14
Agricultural 9,814 9,962 77,499 86,216
Manufacturing 92,362 97,518 656,325 690,356
Advanced Tech. 27,909 29,777 196,277 189,381
IMPORTS July June Jan-Jul15 Jan-Jul14
Agricultural 9,227 9,908 68,081 66,399
Manufacturing 165,940 170,232 1,122,943 1,096,928
Advanced Tech. 35,310 38,580 240,528 231,251
EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
July
Canada -8.3
Mexico 2.8
EU -5.3
China -1.9
Japan 1.3
South/Central
America -7.2
Brazil -16.7
OPEC 0.5
IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
July
Canada -9.1
Mexico -8.0
EU -1.3
China -0.2
Japan 4.8
South/Central
America 2.5
Brazil -6.9
OPEC 9.0
TRADE BALANCE July June Jan-Jul15 Jul14 Jan-Jul14
Canada -1,975 -2,414 -8,558 -2,984 -21,205
Mexico -3,403 -6,107 -31,235 -4,383 -29,907
EU -15,181 -14,454 -86,793 -13,460 -80,953
China -31,577 -31,457 -202,346 -30,877 -186,410
Japan -5,660 -5,228 -40,395 -6,041 -39,419
Newly Industrial-
ized Countries -1,363 238 -3,144 -931 5,756
South Korea -2,645 -2,487 -17,299 -2,509 -13,503
Taiwan -1,221 -786 -9,065 -1,264 -8,111
South/Central
America 2,010 3,238 20,991 1,798 16,768
Brazil 88 406 3,756 718 7,895
OPEC -146 361 1,080 -6,163 -39,113
Table lists trade balances only for selected countries
Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product
imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):
July June Jul14
300.0 287.1 294.1
Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted,
in billions of dollars):
July June Jul14
17.24 16.48 29.33
U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in
dollars):
July June Jul14
54.20 53.76 97.81
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
$42.4 bln U.S. July trade deficit
NOTES:
Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a
Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA
does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and non-petroleum
totals on a Balance of Payments basis.
N/A - not available