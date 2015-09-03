UPDATE 1-Germany welcomes Chinese investment in financial firms
* Regulator says positive that capital invested in banks (Updates with full quote, background)
Sept 3 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
08/29/15 282,000 275,500 N/A N/A
08/22/15 270,000-R 272,250-R 2,257,000 1.7
08/15/15 277,000 271,500 2,266,000-R 1.7
08/08/15 273,000 266,000 2,256,000 1.7
08/01/15 269,000 268,000 2,278,000 1.7
07/25/15 267,000 274,750 2,258,000 1.7
07/18/15 255,000 278,500 2,270,000 1.7
07/11/15 281,000 282,500 2,216,000 1.6
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Aug. 22 from 271,000
Four-Week Average: Aug. 22 from 272,500
Continued Claims: Aug. 15 from 2,269,000
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 275,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.250 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 230,493 AUG 29 WEEK FROM 226,649 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,105,180 AUG 22 WEEK FROM 2,163,706 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available
* Regulator says positive that capital invested in banks (Updates with full quote, background)
* SoftBank group is close to announcing commitments of as much as $95 billion for its technology fund- Bloomberg,citing sources Source https://bloom.bg/2pYFi7O