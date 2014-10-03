Oct 3 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data.

WASHINGTON Oct 03 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change Sept Aug (Prev) July (Prev)

in Nonfarm Payrolls 248 180 142 243 212

Jobless Rate (Pct) 5.9 6.1 6.1 6.2 6.2

Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:

Sept Aug (Prev) July (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 34.6 34.5 34.5 34.5 34.5

Manufacturing Hours 40.9 40.9 41.0 40.9 40.9

Overtime Hours 3.5 3.4 3.4 3.5 3.4

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.53 24.54 24.53 24.46 24.47

Pct change 0.0 0.3

Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:

Sept Aug (Prev) July (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 33.7 33.8 33.7 33.7 33.7

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.67 20.67 20.68 20.61 20.62

Pct change 0.0 0.3

Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):

Sept Aug (Prev) July (Prev)

Total Private 236 175 134 239 213

Goods-Producing 29 14 22 63 67

Construction 16 16 20 30 31

Manufacturing 4 -4 0 24 28

Service-Providing 207 161 112 176 146

Wholesale Trade 1.8 2.5 6.5 3.0 6.0

Retail 35.3 -4.7 -8.4 25.4 20.9

Transp/warehousing 1.9 8.5 1.2 21.1 19.1

Information 12 5 -3 10 5

Financial activities 12 12 7 15 10

Professional/business 81 63 47 50 36

Temporary help svs 19.7 24.6 13.0 15.7 9.7

Leisure/hospitality 33 20 15 10 12

Government 12 5 8 4 -1

Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)

Sept Aug July

Total Private (pct change) 0.5 0.2

Manufacturing (pct change) UNCH UNCH

Total Private (index) 101.7 101.2 101.0

Manufacturing (index) 89.4 89.4 89.4

Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):

Sept Aug July Workforce -97 -64 329 Employed 232 16 131 Unemployed -329 -80 197

Sept Aug July

U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 11.8 12.0 12.2

Jobless duration

27 weeks or more (1,000s) 2,954 2,963 3,155

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for Sept:

Nonfarm payrolls +215,000

Private payrolls: +210,000

Factory payrolls: +12,000

Jobless rate: 6.1 pct

Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct

Average workweek: 34.5 hours

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A-not available

The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.

The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.