Feb 4 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders.
ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Dec Nov Oct
New Orders -1.5 1.5 -0.5
Ex-Transportation 0.2 0.3 0.1
Ex-Defense -1.1 1.5 unch
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders -4.4 2.4 -1.4
Durables -4.2 2.7 -0.7
Primary Metals -2.3 -0.7 1.6
General Machinery 1.3 3.2 0.9
Computers/Electronics -6.3 0.8 2.4
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 3.5 -3.9 4.8
Transport Equipment -9.7 8.1 -3.5
NonDefense aircraft -17.5 21.1 -5.3
Defense aircraft -13.5 14.0 -28.4
Ships/boats -8.1 10.7 -17.0
NonDurables 1.1 0.4 -0.3
Computers and related
products 1.7 5.9 -8.4
Motor vehicles/parts -5.8 2.2 2.3
NonDefense Cap -4.4 8.2 -0.8
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft -0.6 3.0 -0.6
Defense Cap -22.7 -0.2 -16.5
Durables Ex-Transport -1.3 0.2 0.7
Durables NonDefense -3.5 2.9 0.2
Unfilled-Durables 0.4 0.9 0.6
SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: Dec Nov Oct
Total -0.2 0.8 0.1
Durables -1.7 1.4 0.6
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 0.6 2.4 -0.2
INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: Dec Nov Oct
Total 0.5 0.1 unch
Computers and related
products 2.8 2.5 0.4
Motor vehicles and parts -0.4 -1.0 -0.1
ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Dec Nov Oct
New Orders 489.171 496.380 489.061
Ex-Transportation 416.056 415.389 414.159
Ex-Defense 480.667 485.964 478.555
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 166.401 174.061 169.962
Durables 229.987 239.981 233.565
Primary Metals 25.991 26.604 26.787
General Machinery 36.232 35.777 34.662
Computers/Electronics 20.797 22.206 22.023
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 10.529 10.171 10.589
Transport Equipment 73.115 80.991 74.902
NonDefense aircraft 18.042 21.869 18.061
Defense aircraft 3.590 4.149 3.638
Ships/boats 1.977 2.152 1.944
NonDurables 259.184 256.399 255.496
Computers and related
products 2.413 2.372 2.240
Motor vehicles/parts 45.236 48.046 46.989
NonDefense Cap 83.310 87.158 80.524
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 68.379 68.821 66.790
Defense Cap 6.651 8.607 8.624
Durables Ex-Transport 156.872 158.990 158.663
Durables NonDefense 221.483 229.565 223.059
Unfilled-Durables 1061.701 1057.827 1048.037
SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: Dec Nov Oct
Total 492.702 493.874 489.734
Durables 233.518 237.475 234.238
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 67.510 67.135 65.590
INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: Dec Nov Oct
Total 636.575 633.667 633.137
Computers and related
products 4.706 4.579 4.467
Motor vehicles and parts 25.098 25.187 25.443
INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: Dec Nov
1.29 1.28
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
Dec Nov Oct
Factory Orders N/A 1.8 -0.5
Durable Goods -4.3 2.6 -0.7
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Dec. factory orders -1.7 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
N/A - not available
Initial orders for December durable goods were issued on
Jan. 28.
The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments
are included in the computers and electronic products and other
applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed
separately.
The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number
of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of
shipments.
General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm,
construction, mining and metalworking.