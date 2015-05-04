May 4 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: March Feb Jan New Orders 2.1 -0.1 -0.7 Ex-Transportation unch 0.1 -2.3 Ex-Defense 1.3 0.1 -0.6 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 4.9 -2.0 3.4 Durables 4.4 -1.4 1.9 Primary Metals -0.8 -0.5 -1.5 General Machinery -1.4 -2.6 -0.2 Computers/Electronics 7.2 -0.5 0.8 Electrical Equipment

Appliances -0.9 3.2 -5.4 Transport Equipment 13.5 -1.7 8.9

NonDefense aircraft 30.6 -2.2 122.3

Defense aircraft 103.0 -32.9 -11.6

Ships/boats 7.6 16.0 -34.9 NonDurables -0.3 1.1 -3.2 Computers and related products 10.9 0.7 7.6 Motor vehicles/parts 6.0 0.2 -2.4 NonDefense Cap 4.0 -2.0 8.5 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 0.1 -2.0 -0.3 Defense Cap 20.4 7.8 -6.3 Durables Ex-Transport 0.4 -1.3 -0.9 Durables NonDefense 2.9 -1.0 2.2 Unfilled-Durables 0.1 -0.5 -0.3 SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: March Feb Jan Total 0.5 0.4 -2.3 Durables 1.2 -0.2 -1.4 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -0.4 0.2 -0.6 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: March Feb Jan Total -0.2 unch -0.4 Computers and related products -2.7 -1.2 0.6 Motor vehicles and parts 2.2 2.1 1.4 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: March Feb Jan New Orders 476.490 466.871 467.546 Ex-Transportation 396.116 396.044 395.501 Ex-Defense 464.150 458.341 457.926 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 174.508 166.411 169.887 Durables 241.228 230.992 234.272 Primary Metals 25.559 25.761 25.895 General Machinery 33.421 33.884 34.771 Computers/Electronics 23.611 22.034 22.140 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 10.469 10.567 10.244 Transport Equipment 80.374 70.827 72.045

NonDefense aircraft 16.314 12.488 12.764

Defense aircraft 4.696 2.313 3.448

Ships/boats 2.001 1.860 1.604 NonDurables 235.262 235.879 233.274 Computers and related products 2.243 2.023 2.008 Motor vehicles/parts 51.238 48.324 48.251 NonDefense Cap 80.732 77.614 79.214 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 68.708 68.647 70.062 Defense Cap 9.745 8.096 7.509 Durables Ex-Transport 160.854 160.165 162.227 Durables NonDefense 228.888 222.462 224.652 Unfilled-Durables 1157.254 1156.211 1162.249 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: March Feb Jan Total 482.197 479.921 477.790 Durables 246.935 244.042 244.516 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 69.681 69.932 69.789 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: March Feb Jan Total 649.137 650.265 650.081 Computers and related products 4.583 4.709 4.768 Motor vehicles and parts 29.260 28.642 28.042 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: March Feb

1.35 1.35

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

Mar Feb Jan

Factory Orders N/A 0.2 -0.7

Durable Goods 4.0 -1.4 1.9

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. March factory orders +2.0 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

Initial orders for March Durable Goods were issued on April 24.

N/A - not available

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.