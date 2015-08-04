Aug 4 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders.
ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: June May April
New Orders 1.8 -1.1 -0.7
Ex-Transportation 0.5 -0.1 -0.1
Ex-Defense 1.9 -1.2 -0.4
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 4.5 -2.9 -2.1
Durables 3.4 -2.3 -1.7
Primary Metals -1.4 0.2 0.6
General Machinery 1.5 0.4 0.2
Computers/Electronics -0.3 0.5 -3.3
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 1.4 -3.9 -2.8
Transport Equipment 9.3 -6.3 -4.0
NonDefense aircraft 65.4 -31.7 -10.7
Defense aircraft 31.0 -9.8 -14.1
Ships/boats 25.8 11.0 -13.0
NonDurables 0.4 unch 0.3
Computers and related
products 9.4 -8.4 -3.8
Motor vehicles/parts unch -0.2 0.5
NonDefense Cap 9.1 -7.1 -2.2
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 0.7 -0.8 -0.7
Defense Cap 1.7 9.0 -13.5
Durables Ex-Transport 0.6 -0.3 -0.6
Durables NonDefense 3.6 -2.5 -1.0
Unfilled-Durables unch -0.5 -0.2
SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: June May April
Total 0.5 -0.2 unch
Durables 0.5 -0.4 -0.3
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 0.3 -0.4 0.2
INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: June May April
Total 0.6 0.1 0.2
Computers and related
products 2.7 1.6 1.8
Motor vehicles and parts 0.4 0.2 -0.1
ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: June May April
New Orders 478.499 469.833 475.026
Ex-Transportation 400.007 398.026 398.403
Ex-Defense 467.739 458.983 464.474
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 172.158 164.728 169.616
Durables 234.938 227.279 232.569
Primary Metals 21.244 21.550 21.514
General Machinery 32.368 31.901 31.780
Computers/Electronics 24.727 24.813 24.685
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 10.112 9.975 10.382
Transport Equipment 78.492 71.807 76.623
NonDefense aircraft 17.107 10.343 15.147
Defense aircraft 5.078 3.876 4.296
Ships/boats 2.737 2.176 1.961
NonDurables 243.561 242.554 242.457
Computers and related
products 2.210 2.021 2.207
Motor vehicles/parts 50.817 50.799 50.915
NonDefense Cap 80.282 73.608 79.256
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 67.992 67.530 68.051
Defense Cap 8.988 8.840 8.113
Durables Ex-Transport 156446 155472 155946
Durables NonDefense 224178 216429 222017
Unfilled-Durables 1194.700 1194.695 1200.999
SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: June May April
Total 483.530 481.347 482.323
Durables 239.969 238.793 239.866
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 69.094 68.901 69.177
INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: June May April
Total 653.560 649.972 649.569
Computers and related
products 4.102 3.994 3.932
Motor vehicles and parts 36.346 36.192 36.107
INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: June May
1.35 1.35
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. June factory orders +1.8 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
Initial orders for May Durable Goods were released on June
23.
N/A - not available
The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments
are included in the computers and electronic products and other
applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed
separately.
The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number
of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of
shipments.
General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm,
construction, mining and metalworking.