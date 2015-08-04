Aug 4 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: June May April New Orders 1.8 -1.1 -0.7 Ex-Transportation 0.5 -0.1 -0.1 Ex-Defense 1.9 -1.2 -0.4 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 4.5 -2.9 -2.1 Durables 3.4 -2.3 -1.7 Primary Metals -1.4 0.2 0.6 General Machinery 1.5 0.4 0.2 Computers/Electronics -0.3 0.5 -3.3 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 1.4 -3.9 -2.8 Transport Equipment 9.3 -6.3 -4.0

NonDefense aircraft 65.4 -31.7 -10.7

Defense aircraft 31.0 -9.8 -14.1

Ships/boats 25.8 11.0 -13.0 NonDurables 0.4 unch 0.3 Computers and related products 9.4 -8.4 -3.8 Motor vehicles/parts unch -0.2 0.5 NonDefense Cap 9.1 -7.1 -2.2 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 0.7 -0.8 -0.7 Defense Cap 1.7 9.0 -13.5 Durables Ex-Transport 0.6 -0.3 -0.6 Durables NonDefense 3.6 -2.5 -1.0 Unfilled-Durables unch -0.5 -0.2 SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: June May April Total 0.5 -0.2 unch Durables 0.5 -0.4 -0.3 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 0.3 -0.4 0.2 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: June May April Total 0.6 0.1 0.2 Computers and related products 2.7 1.6 1.8 Motor vehicles and parts 0.4 0.2 -0.1 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: June May April New Orders 478.499 469.833 475.026 Ex-Transportation 400.007 398.026 398.403 Ex-Defense 467.739 458.983 464.474 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 172.158 164.728 169.616 Durables 234.938 227.279 232.569 Primary Metals 21.244 21.550 21.514 General Machinery 32.368 31.901 31.780 Computers/Electronics 24.727 24.813 24.685 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 10.112 9.975 10.382 Transport Equipment 78.492 71.807 76.623

NonDefense aircraft 17.107 10.343 15.147

Defense aircraft 5.078 3.876 4.296

Ships/boats 2.737 2.176 1.961 NonDurables 243.561 242.554 242.457 Computers and related products 2.210 2.021 2.207 Motor vehicles/parts 50.817 50.799 50.915 NonDefense Cap 80.282 73.608 79.256 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 67.992 67.530 68.051 Defense Cap 8.988 8.840 8.113 Durables Ex-Transport 156446 155472 155946 Durables NonDefense 224178 216429 222017 Unfilled-Durables 1194.700 1194.695 1200.999 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: June May April Total 483.530 481.347 482.323 Durables 239.969 238.793 239.866 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 69.094 68.901 69.177 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: June May April Total 653.560 649.972 649.569 Computers and related products 4.102 3.994 3.932 Motor vehicles and parts 36.346 36.192 36.107 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: June May

1.35 1.35

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. June factory orders +1.8 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

Initial orders for May Durable Goods were released on June 23.

N/A - not available

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.