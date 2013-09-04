Sept 4 Commerce Department report of U.S. international trade.

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).

July June Jan-Jul13 Jul12 Jan-Jul12 Balance -39.15 -34.54 -279.57 -43.45 -321.70 Exports 189.45 190.53 1,311.29 183.38 1,285.12 Imports 228.59 225.07 1,590.85 226.83 1,606.82

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted percent changes).

July June July13/12 Exports -0.6 2.2 3.3 Imports 1.6 -2.2 0.8

Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars). TRADE BALANCE July June Jan-Jul13 Jul12 Jan-Jul12 Goods -58.58 -54.06 -413.69 -59.46 -439.56 Services 19.44 19.51 134.13 16.01 117.86 EXPORTS July June Jan-Jul13 Jul12 Jan-Jul12 Goods 132.71 133.81 918.16 130.28 909.70 Services 56.74 56.72 393.12 53.10 375.42 IMPORTS July June Jan-Jul13 Jul12 Jan-Jul12 Goods 191.29 187.87 1,331.86 189.74 1,349.26 Services 37.30 37.21 259.00 37.09 257.57

Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted. Billions of dlrs: July June Jan-Jul13 Jul12 Jan-Jul12 Balance -57.46 -52.44 -404.37 -58.67 -432.58

Petroleum -18.75 -17.47 -143.07 -21.61 -179.77

Nonpetrol -38.71 -34.97 -261.30 -37.06 -252.81

Net Adjusts. -1.12 -1.62 -9.32 -0.79 -6.97 Exports 131.76 133.16 912.30 128.84 900.43 Imports 189.22 185.60 1,316.67 187.51 1,333.01

Petroleum 31.27 29.05 217.16 31.56 250.09

Nonpetrol 157.95 156.56 1,099.52 155.95 1,082.92

Net Adjusts. 2.07 2.26 15.18 2.23 16.25

Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: July June Jan-Jul13 Jul12 Jan-Jul12 Capital Goods 44,616 46,222 310,380 43,981 306,899 Autos/Parts 12,441 12,620 87,506 12,396 85,867 Civ.Aircraft 4,841 5,211 30,515 N/A 24,875 IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: July June Jan-Jul13 Jul12 Jan-Jul12 Capital Goods 45,484 45,761 318,698 45,583 320,866 Autos/Parts 26,494 25,687 176,147 25,966 173,101 Civ.Aircraft 1,175 1,145 7,247 N/A 5,340 N/A - not available Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars. EXPORTS July June Jan-Jul13 Jan-Jul12 Agricultural 10,115 9,844 78,075 77,490 Manufacturing 96,507 102,275 685,026 674,272 Crude Oil Advanced Tech. 26,315 29,377 182,279 173,968 IMPORTS July June Jan-Jul13 Jan-Jul12 Agricultural 8,738 8,451 62,877 61,700 Manufacturing 158,590 148,689 1,049,236 1,040,452 Crude Oil Advanced Tech. 34,616 32,742 224,509 224,365

EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

July Canada -7.0 Mexico 8.6 EU -7.5 China -4.9 Japan -8.9 South/Central America 3.8 Brazil 14.2 OPEC -16.9

IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE) Canada -2.9 Mexico 3.9 EU 17.1 China 8.3 Japan 7.0 South/Central America 15.1 Brazil 18.9 OPEC 3.4 TRADE BALANCE July June Jan-Jul13 Jul12 Jan-Jul12 Canada -2,764 -1,784 -18,412 -2,175 -18,823 Mexico -4,122 -4,793 -31,767 -4,986 -39,202 EU -13,935 -7,112 -71,647 -12,646 -64,693 China -30,083 -26,650 -177,789 -29,413 -174,409 Japan -6,814 -5,523 -43,262 -6,918 -45,940 Newly Industrial- ized Countries -103 1,833 7,479 -743 7,249 South Korea -2,153 -1,617 -13,210 -1,864 -9,148 Taiwan -1,526 -1,125 -7,122 -1,479 -8,194 South/Central America 1,312 2,665 11,616 611 1,237 Brazil 1,689 1,573 9,580 813 4,454 OPEC -7,439 -5,758 -40,591 -8,365 -65,233 Table lists trade balances only for selected countries Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):

July June Jul12

327.2 291.4 337.8 Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in billions of dollars):

July June Jul12

32.47 28.74 32.33 U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in dollars):

July June Jul12

97.07 96.93 93.71

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

$38.7 bln U.S. July trade deficit

NOTES:

Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and nonpetroleum totals on a Balance of Payments basis.

N/A - not available