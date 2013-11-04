Nov 4 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders.
ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Sept Aug July
New Orders 1.7 -0.1 -2.8
Ex-Transportation -0.2 -0.4 1.2
Ex-Defense 1.3 0.1 -2.4
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 5.2 0.3 -11.0
Durables 3.8 0.5 -8.1
Primary Metals 2.9 0.1 -0.1
General Machinery -2.6 0.7 -0.6
Computers/Electronics 1.6 -4.6 -2.8
Electrical Equipment
Appliances -0.9 -0.4 -4.9
Transport Equipment 12.9 1.8 -21.9
NonDefense aircraft 57.7 5.4 -58.9
Defense aircraft 16.0 -12.0 -3.3
Ships/boats 29.0 -0.8 -38.0
NonDurables -0.2 -0.6 2.3
Computers and related
products 7.1 10.7 -12.8
Motor vehicles/parts -0.2 2.1 0.4
NonDefense Cap 6.7 -0.1 -17.5
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft -1.3 1.0 -3.5
Defense Cap 18.0 -3.3 -23.7
Durables Ex-Transport -0.2 -0.1 -0.5
Durables NonDefense 3.2 0.9 -7.5
Unfilled-Durables 0.9 0.1 0.2
SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: Sept Aug July
Total 0.1 0.2 1.1
Durables 0.4 1.0 -0.1
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft -0.2 1.4 -1.4
INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: Sept Aug July
Total 0.4 0.2 0.3
Computers and related
products -1.2 -1.9 -2.3
Motor vehicles and parts 0.7 1.0 -0.2
ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Sept Aug July
New Orders 490.760 482.672 483.048
Ex-Transportation 413.256 414.011 415.606
Ex-Defense 478.240 471.879 471.470
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 171.685 163.256 162.799
Durables 234.253 225.686 224.620
Primary Metals 26.260 25.525 25.499
General Machinery 34.027 34.940 34.681
Computers/Electronics 20.802 20.470 21.460
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 10.044 10.135 10.172
Transport Equipment 77.504 68.661 67.442
NonDefense aircraft 18.897 11.980 11.371
Defense aircraft 5.168 4.456 5.066
Ships/boats 2.505 1.942 1.957
NonDurables 256.507 256.986 258.428
Computers and related
products 2.413 2.253 2.036
Motor vehicles/parts 45.816 45.911 44.963
NonDefense Cap 80.929 75.867 75.946
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 67.102 67.959 67.278
Defense Cap 10.230 8.669 8.962
Durables Ex-Transport 156.749 157.025 157.178
Durables NonDefense 221.733 214.893 213.042
Unfilled-Durables 1041.703 1032.915 1031.955
SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: Sept Aug July
Total 488.929 488.582 487.829
Durables 232.422 231.596 229.401
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 65.692 65.818 64.936
INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: Sept Aug July
Total 634.003 631.323 629.911
Computers and related
products 4.443 4.495 4.583
Motor vehicles and parts 25.395 25.208 24.967
INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: Sept Aug
1.30 1.29
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
Sept Aug July
Factory Orders N/A N/A -2.4
Durable Goods 3.7 0.2 -8.1
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Sept. factory orders +1.7 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
N/A - not available
The September report contains preliminary data for August.
The August report, initially scheduled for release on Oct. 3,
was delayed by a partial shutdown of the federal government.
Initial orders for September durable goods were issued on
Oct 25.
The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments
are included in the computers and electronic products and other
applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed
separately.
The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number
of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of
shipments.
General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm,
construction, mining and metalworking.