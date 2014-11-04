Nov 4 Commerce Department report of U.S.
international trade.
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).
Sept Aug Jan-Sep14 Sep13 Jan-Sep13
Balance -43.03 -39.99 -378.13 -42.26 -363.95
Exports 195.59 198.57 1,752.62 190.25 1,698.50
Imports 238.62 238.56 2,130.75 232.51 2,062.45
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted percent changes).
Sept Aug Sept14/13
Exports -1.5 0.3 2.8
Imports unch 0.1 2.6
Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally
adjusted, in billions of dollars).
TRADE BALANCE Sept Aug Jan-Sep14 Sep13 Jan-Sep13
Goods -62.67 -60.23 -554.20 -61.39 -532.58
Services 19.64 20.24 176.07 19.13 168.63
EXPORTS Sept Aug Jan-Sep14 Sep13 Jan-Sep13
Goods 136.07 138.65 1,221.82 132.43 1,185.68
Services 59.51 59.92 530.80 57.82 512.82
IMPORTS Sept Aug Jan-Sep14 Sep13 Jan-Sep13
Goods 198.74 198.88 1,776.03 193.82 1,718.26
Services 39.87 39.68 354.73 38.70 344.19
Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted.
Billions of dlrs: Sept Aug Jan-Sep14 Sep13 Jan-Sep13
Balance -61.18 -58.59 -543.21 -60.42 -523.14
Petroleum -14.00 -13.13 -146.92 -19.63 -183.01
Nonpetrol -47.18 -45.46 -396.29 -40.78 -340.14
Net Adjusts. -1.49 -1.64 -11.00 -0.97 -9.44
Exports 135.37 138.21 1,213.01 131.28 1,175.84
Imports 196.55 196.80 1,756.22 191.70 1,698.98
Petroleum 26.37 27.26 259.67 31.42 280.69
Nonpetrol 170.17 169.54 1,496.55 160.28 1,418.29
Net Adjusts. 2.20 2.08 19.81 2.12 19.28
Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars
EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Sept Aug Jan-Sep14 Sep13 Jan-Sep13
Capital Goods 45,945 47,112 410,752 44,590 399,402
Autos/Parts 13,488 13,591 119,525 13,130 113,963
Civ.Aircraft 4,738 5,098 42,437 N/A 39,961
IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Sept Aug Jan-Sep14 Sep13 Jan-Sep13
Capital Goods 49,941 50,880 439,567 46,904 413,239
Autos/Parts 27,013 27,528 243,935 26,784 229,190
Civ.Aircraft 1,482 2,267 13,036 N/A 10,412
N/A - not available
Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars.
EXPORTS Sept Aug Jan-Sep14 Jan-Sep13
Agricultural 10,524 10,277 107,193 99,053
Manufacturing 98,756 103,849 893,011 883,264
Advanced Tech. 28,295 28,857 246,214 235,902
IMPORTS Sept Aug Jan-Sep14 Jan-Sep13
Agricultural 8,653 8,790 83,819 78,947
Manufacturing 167,913 162,948 1,427,408 1,361,140
Advanced Tech. 38,760 33,378 303,338 292,340
EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
September
Canada 1.0
Mexico -1.5
EU -6.5
China -3.2
Japan -14.7
South/Central
America -6.9
Brazil -4.1
OPEC -1.0
IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
September
Canada 6.1
Mexico 0.4
EU -2.0
China 12.7
Japan -2.9
South/Central
America -1.0
Brazil -6.6
OPEC 2.9
TRADE BALANCE Sept Aug Jan-Sep14 Sep13 Jan-Sep13
Canada -3,947 -2,458 -26,110 -3,203 -23,525
Mexico -4,833 -4,429 -39,255 -5,217 -41,782
EU -11,795 -10,954 -102,959 -8,657 -90,080
China -35,564 -30,197 -251,841 -30,631 -238,433
Japan -5,340 -4,728 -49,305 -5,598 -55,288
Newly Industrial-
ized Countries 650 796 7,466 582 9,798
South Korea -2,245 -1,785 -17,519 -2,085 -16,930
Taiwan -1,411 -1,251 -10,740 -1,416 -9,855
South/Central
America 2,648 3,650 23,451 2,310 16,588
Brazil 986 955 9,901 1,012 12,288
OPEC -3,553 -3,171 -45,492 -5,698 -53,642
Table lists trade balances only for selected countries
Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product
imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):
Sept Aug Sep13
276.0 271.3 289.8
Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted,
in billions of dollars):
Sept Aug Sep13
26.01 26.62 30.02
U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in
dollars):
Sept Aug Sep13
92.54 96.32 102.00
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
$40.0 bln U.S. Sept. trade deficit
NOTES:
Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a
Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA
does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and non-petroleum
totals on a Balance of Payments basis.
N/A - not available