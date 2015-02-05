Feb 5 Commerce Department report of U.S.
international trade.
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).
Dec Nov Jan-Dec14 Dec13 Jan-Dec13
Balance -46.56 -39.75 -505.05 -37.39 -476.39
Exports 194.88 196.43 2,345.42 192.80 2,280.19
Imports 241.44 236.18 2,850.47 230.19 2,756.59
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted percent changes).
Dec Nov Dec14/13
Exports -0.8 -1.1 1.1
Imports 2.2 -1.8 4.9
Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally
adjusted, in billions of dollars).
TRADE BALANCE Dec Nov Jan-Dec14 Dec13 Jan-Dec13
Goods -66.01 -59.09 -736.84 -56.58 -701.67
Services 19.45 19.34 231.79 19.19 225.28
EXPORTS Dec Nov Jan-Dec14 Dec13 Jan-Dec13
Goods 134.28 136.81 1,635.09 134.21 1,592.78
Services 60.60 59.61 710.33 58.59 687.41
IMPORTS Dec Nov Jan-Dec14 Dec13 Jan-Dec13
Goods 200.29 195.91 2,371.93 190.79 2,294.45
Services 41.15 40.27 478.54 39.40 462.13
Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted.
Billions of dlrs: Dec Nov Jan-Dec14 Dec13 Jan-Dec13
Balance -64.43 -57.92 -722.50 -55.26 -688.73
Petroleum -14.72 -11.59 -188.44 -14.81 -232.13
Nonpetrol -49.71 -46.34 -534.06 -40.45 -456.60
Net Adjusts. -1.58 -1.17 -14.34 -1.33 -12.94
Exports 133.75 135.86 1,623.27 133.14 1,579.59
Imports 198.18 193.79 2,345.78 188.40 2,268.32
Petroleum 25.01 23.22 334.14 28.88 369.69
Nonpetrol 173.17 170.56 2,011.64 159.52 1,898.63
Net Adjusts. 2.11 2.12 26.15 2.39 26.13
Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars
EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Dec Nov Jan-Dec14 Dec13 Jan-Dec13
Capital Goods 46,231 45,377 550,045 44,458 534,205
Autos/Parts 13,499 13,129 159,456 12,513 152,556
Civ.Aircraft 4,995 4,620 57,944 N/A 53,693
IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Dec Nov Jan-Dec14 Dec13 Jan-Dec13
Capital Goods 50,619 50,450 591,360 47,001 554,518
Autos/Parts 28,451 27,513 327,758 26,315 308,802
Civ.Aircraft 1,312 1,361 16,656 N/A 14,099
N/A - not available
Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars.
EXPORTS Dec Nov Jan-Dec14 Jan-Dec13
Agricultural 13,925 14,887 150,458 144,363
Manufacturing 97,585 97,415 1,193,380 1,183,359
Advanced Tech. 31,116 28,204 335,909 319,789
IMPORTS Dec Nov Jan-Dec14 Jan-Dec13
Agricultural 9,554 8,828 111,855 104,373
Manufacturing 163,396 159,889 1,927,279 1,830,128
Advanced Tech. 39,092 39,571 421,529 401,076
EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
December
Canada -3.9
Mexico -4.2
EU 0.1
China 0.3
Japan 13.9
South/Central
America -1.9
Brazil -1.9
OPEC 12.7
IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
December
Canada 7.0
Mexico -1.3
EU 5.5
China -3.8
Japan 8.4
South/Central
America 16.7
Brazil 14.7
OPEC 19.0
TRADE BALANCE Dec Nov Jan-Dec14 Dec13 Jan-Dec13
Canada -4,249 -1,390 -34,031 -3,252 -30,943
Mexico -4,972 -4,449 -53,831 -4,035 -54,450
EU -13,636 -11,803 -141,138 -11,281 -125,441
China -28,300 -29,937 -342,633 -24,492 -318,711
Japan -5,701 -5,522 -66,975 -5,904 -73,368
Newly Industrial-
ized Countries 977 661 10,353 2,862 16,347
South Korea -2,223 -2,804 -25,062 -896 -20,672
Taiwan -844 -1,009 -13,736 -733 -12,468
South/Central
America 2,899 4,924 34,366 3,837 25,886
Brazil 325 746 12,081 1,482 16,485
OPEC -1,368 -781 -49,403 -3,989 -68,011
Table lists trade balances only for selected countries
Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product
imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):
Dec Nov Dec13
313.3 237.9 285.1
Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted,
in billions of dollars):
Dec Nov Dec13
23.23 19.99 26.70
U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in
dollars):
Dec Nov Dec13
73.64 82.95 91.33
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
$38.0 bln U.S. Dec. trade deficit
NOTES:
Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a
Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA
does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and non-petroleum
totals on a Balance of Payments basis.
