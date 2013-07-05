July 5 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change June May (Prev) April (Prev)

in Nonfarm Payrolls 195 195 175 199 149

Jobless Rate (Pct) 7.6 7.6 7.6 7.5 7.5

Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:

June May (Prev) April (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 34.5 34.5 34.5 34.5 34.5

Manufacturing Hours 40.9 40.8 40.8 40.7 40.7

Overtime Hours 3.3 3.3 3.3 3.4 3.3

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.01 23.91 23.89 23.89 23.88

Pct change 0.4 0.1

Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:

June May (Prev) April (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 33.7 33.7 33.8 33.7 33.7

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.14 20.09 20.08 20.07 20.07

Pct change 0.2 0.1

Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):

June May (Prev) April (Prev)

Total Private 202 207 178 188 157

Goods-Producing 8 0 -1 -17 -15

Construction 13 7 7 -7 -2

Manufacturing -6 -7 -8 -7 -9

Service-Providing 194 207 179 205 172

Wholesale Trade 11.3 8.3 7.9 3.8 3.9

Retail 37.1 26.9 27.7 22.4 19.9

Transp/warehousing -5.1 -6.8 -3.9 6.5 5.9

Information -5 1 3 -9 -7

Financial activities 17 6 4 14 9

Professional/business 53 65 57 69 60

Temporary help svs 9.5 23.6 25.6 20.8 26.4

Leisure/hospitality 75 69 43 60 39

Government -7 -12 -3 11 -8

Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)

June May April

Total Private (pct change) 0.2 0.2

Manufacturing (pct change) 0.1 0.2

Total Private (index) 98.6 98.4 98.2

Manufacturing (index) 88.0 87.9 87.7

Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):

June May April Workforce 177 420 210 Employed 160 319 293 Unemployed 17 101 -83

June May April

U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 14.3 13.8 13.9

Jobless duration

27 weeks or more (1,000s) 4,328 4,357 4,353

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for June:

Nonfarm payrolls +165,000

Private payrolls: +175,000

Factory payrolls: unchanged

Jobless rate: 7.5 pct

Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct

Average workweek: 34.5 hours

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A-not available

The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.

The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.