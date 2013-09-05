Sept 5 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: July June May New Orders -2.4 1.6 3.0 Ex-Transportation 1.2 -0.3 1.0 Ex-Defense -2.0 1.1 2.7 Manufacturing with unfilled orders -10.0 5.2 7.4 Durables -7.4 3.9 5.5 Primary Metals unch -1.4 2.3 General Machinery -1.1 0.9 0.5 Computers/Electronics -3.5 -0.8 3.2 Electrical Equipment

Appliances -4.3 -0.1 3.4 Transport Equipment -19.4 11.7 15.1

NonDefense aircraft -52.3 33.8 67.6

Defense aircraft -2.2 21.8 4.8

Ships/boats -36.0 25.9 55.3 NonDurables 2.4 -0.5 0.8 Computers and related products -19.9 unch -1.2 Motor vehicles/parts 0.6 0.1 -0.9 NonDefense Cap -16.0 6.9 12.8 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -4.0 1.1 2.1 Defense Cap -22.0 28.6 22.9 Durables Ex-Transport -0.8 0.1 1.3 Durables NonDefense -6.9 2.9 5.1 Unfilled-Durables 0.4 2.1 1.2 SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: July June May Total 1.1 -0.3 1.0 Durables -0.3 -0.1 1.3 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -1.7 -1.0 2.0 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: July June May Total 0.2 0.2 -0.1 Computers and related products -2.8 1.4 5.8 Motor vehicles and parts -0.2 -0.4 -0.3 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: July June May New Orders 485.046 497.059 489.105 Ex-Transportation 415.449 410.672 411.739 Ex-Defense 473.279 483.045 477.895 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 164.546 182.839 173.760 Durables 226.257 244.351 235.162 Primary Metals 25.544 25.536 25.893 General Machinery 34.475 34.876 34.578 Computers/Electronics 21.288 22.069 22.236 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 10.230 10.692 10.707 Transport Equipment 69.597 86.387 77.366

NonDefense aircraft 13.217 27.692 20.697

Defense aircraft 5.124 5.239 4.303

Ships/boats 2.021 3.158 2.508 NonDurables 258.789 252.708 253.943 Computers and related products 1.870 2.334 2.333 Motor vehicles/parts 45.037 44.764 44.712 NonDefense Cap 77.367 92.049 86.132 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 66.924 69.695 68.955 Defense Cap 9.166 11.746 9.132 Durables Ex-Transport 156.660 157.964 157.796 Durables NonDefense 214.490 230.337 223.952 Unfilled-Durables 1033.906 1029.877 1008.418 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: July June May Total 487.604 482.308 483.821 Durables 228.815 229.600 229.878 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 64.747 65.856 66.493 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: July June May Total 629.712 628.178 626.936 Computers and related products 4.562 4.693 4.626 Motor vehicles and parts 24.949 25.005 25.117 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: July June

1.29 1.30 PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

July June May

Factory Orders N/A 1.5 3.0

Durable Goods -7.3 3.9 5.5

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. July factory orders -3.3 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A - not available

Initial orders for July durable goods were issued on Aug. 26.

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.