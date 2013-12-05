Dec 5 Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis estimates of profits by U.S. corporations, with comparisons. Data are in seasonally adjusted percent changes.

Q3'13 Q2'13 (Prev) 2012 From current production 1.8 3.3 3.3 7.0 Corporate income taxes -1.1 2.4 2.4 16.2 After Tax Profits 2.6 3.5 3.5 4.7

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast for preliminary Q3:

U.S. Corporate Profits after tax +3.0 pct

NOTES:

The preliminary Q3 report was delayed from Nov. 26 due to a partial shutdown of the federal government.

Corporate profits after tax include inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments. Profits from current production do not reflect tax law changes that would affect profits as reported to tax authorities.