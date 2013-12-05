Dec 5 Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis' seasonally adjusted Gross Domestic Product data on a chain-weighted basis.

Following are annualized percent changes from prior quarters, in 2009 chain dollars:

Q3-P Q3-A Q2 2012 GDP 3.6 2.8 2.5 2.8 Final Sales of Dom. Product 1.9 2.0 2.1 2.6 Final Sales to Dom. Buyers 1.8 1.7 2.1 2.4 PCE price index 2.0 1.9 -0.1 1.8 Core PCE price index 1.5 1.4 0.6 1.8 Mkt-based PCE price index 2.0 2.0 -0.3 1.8 Core Mkt-based index 1.4 1.4 0.5 1.8 GDP price index 2.0 1.9 0.6 1.7 Implicit Deflator 2.0 1.9 0.6 1.7 Consumer Spending 1.4 1.5 1.8 2.2

Durable Goods 7.7 7.8 6.2 7.7

NonDurable Goods 2.4 2.7 1.6 1.4

Services 0.0 0.1 1.2 1.6 Business Investment 3.5 1.6 4.7 7.3 Structures 13.8 12.3 17.6 12.7 Equipment 0.0 -3.7 3.3 7.6 Intellectual

property/software 1.7 2.2 -1.5 3.4 Housing Investment 13.0 14.6 14.2 12.9 Exports 3.7 4.5 8.0 3.5 Imports 2.7 1.9 6.9 2.2 Government Purchases 0.4 0.2 -0.4 -1.0 Federal -1.4 -1.7 -1.6 -1.4 State and Local 1.7 1.5 0.4 -0.7 A-Advance (1st estimate). P-Preliminary (2nd). F-final (3rd.) Seasonally adjusted annual rates, in blns of 2009 chain dlrs:

Q3-P Q3-A Q2 2012 GDP 15,819.0 15,790.1 15,679.7 15,470.7 Final Sales of Dom.Product 15,690.1 15,694.5 15,616.2 15,403.2 Final Sales to Dom. Buyers 16,112.4 16,107.4 16,041.0 15,835.2 Consumer Spending 10,728.7 10,732.3 10,691.9 10,517.6

Durable Goods 1,347.9 1,348.5 1,323.2 1,246.7

NonDurable Goods 2,345.3 2,347.1 2,331.7 2,296.8

Services 7,052.2 7,053.4 7,051.5 6,982.7 Business Investment 1,988.3 1,979.2 1,971.3 1,931.8 Structures 438.7 437.3 424.8 421.6 Equipment 929.8 921.2 929.9 905.9 Intellectual

property/software 620.9 621.7 618.3 605.8 Housing Investment 502.2 504.0 487.1 433.7 Business Inventory Change 116.5 86.0 56.6 57.6 Farm 22.4 22.5 19.5 -7.2 Nonfarm 90.6 59.2 32.7 68.7 Net Exports of Goods -422.1 -413.2 -424.4 -430.8 Exports 2,016.7 2,020.8 1,998.4 1,957.4 Imports 2,438.8 2,434.0 2,422.9 2,388.2 Govt. Purchases 2,907.6 2,906.0 2,904.5 2,963.1 Federal 1,164.1 1,163.2 1,168.2 1,220.3 State and Local 1,743.2 1,742.5 1,736.0 1,742.8

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast for Preliminary Q3:

+3.0 pct for GDP

+2.0 pct for Final Sales

+1.9 pct for Implicit Deflator

+1.4 pct for Core PCE price index

+1.9 pct for PCE price index

NOTES:

The preliminary Q3 report was delayed from Nov. 26 due to a partial shutdown of the federal government.

Equipment, formerly combined with software, is now calculated separately. Software is now a part of the "Intellectual property products," which also include research and development; and entertainment, literary and artistic originals, BEA said.