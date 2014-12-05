Dec 5 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change Nov Oct (Prev) Sept (Prev)

in Nonfarm Payrolls 321 243 214 271 256

Jobless Rate (Pct) 5.8 5.8 5.8 5.9 5.9

Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:

Nov Oct (Prev) Sept (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 34.6 34.5 34.6 34.5 34.5

Manufacturing Hours 41.1 40.9 40.8 40.9 40.8

Overtime Hours 3.5 3.4 3.4 3.5 3.5

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.66 24.57 24.57 24.54 24.54

Pct change 0.4 0.1

Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:

Nov Oct (Prev) Sept (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 33.8 33.8 33.8 33.7 33.7

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.74 20.70 20.70 20.67 20.66

Pct change 0.2 0.1

Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):

Nov Oct (Prev) Sept (Prev)

Total Private 314 236 209 249 244

Goods-Producing 48 28 28 36 36

Construction 20 7 12 18 19

Manufacturing 28 20 15 12 9

Service-Providing 266 208 181 213 208

Wholesale Trade 2.5 6.1 8.5 2.9 5.1

Retail 50.2 34.2 27.1 39.9 34.0

Transp/warehousing 16.7 15.3 13.3 7.0 5.2

Information 4 -5 -4 3 13

Financial activities 20 6 3 14 12

Professional/business 86 52 37 66 55

Temporary help svs 22.7 19.5 15.1 23.2 17.8

Leisure/hospitality 32 55 52 47 48

Government 7 7 5 22 12

Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)

Nov Oct Sept

Total Private (pct change) 0.6 0.2

Manufacturing (pct change) 0.7 0.2

Total Private (index) 102.2 101.6 101.4

Manufacturing (index) 90.3 89.7 89.5

Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):

Nov Oct Sept Workforce 119 416 -97 Employed 4 683 232 Unemployed 115 -267 -329

Nov Oct Sept

U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 11.4 11.5 11.8

Jobless duration

27 weeks or more (1,000s) 2,815 2,916 2,954

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for Nov.:

Nonfarm payrolls +230,000

Private payrolls: +218,000

Factory payrolls: +14,000

Jobless rate: 5.8 pct

Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct

Average workweek: 34.6 hours

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A-not available

The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.

The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.