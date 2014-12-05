Dec 5 Commerce Department report of U.S. international trade.

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).

Oct Sept Jan-Oct14 Oct13 Jan-Oct13 Balance -43.43 -43.60 -423.52 -39.08 -403.03 Exports 197.54 195.23 1,950.30 193.97 1,892.47 Imports 240.97 238.84 2,373.82 233.05 2,295.50

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted percent changes).

Oct Sept Oct14/13 Exports 1.2 -1.8 1.8 Imports 0.9 unch 3.4

Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars). TRADE BALANCE Oct Sept Jan-Oct14 Oct13 Jan-Oct13 Goods -62.67 -62.70 -616.39 -57.74 -590.32 Services 19.24 19.10 192.87 18.66 187.29 EXPORTS Oct Sept Jan-Oct14 Oct13 Jan-Oct13 Goods 138.05 136.04 1,360.43 136.14 1,321.82 Services 59.49 59.19 589.87 57.83 570.65 IMPORTS Oct Sept Jan-Oct14 Oct13 Jan-Oct13 Goods 200.72 198.74 1,976.82 193.88 1,912.14 Services 40.25 40.10 397.00 39.17 383.36

Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted. Billions of dlrs: Oct Sept Jan-Oct14 Oct13 Jan-Oct13 Balance -61.40 -61.31 -604.73 -56.48 -579.63

Petroleum -15.24 -14.02 -162.17 -18.58 -201.58

Nonpetrol -46.16 -47.29 -442.56 -37.91 -378.04

Net Adjusts. -1.28 -1.39 -11.66 -1.26 -10.70 Exports 137.23 135.29 1,350.17 135.22 1,311.05 Imports 198.63 196.60 1,954.90 191.70 1,890.68

Petroleum 26.22 26.37 285.88 31.28 311.97

Nonpetrol 172.41 170.24 1,669.02 160.42 1,578.71

Net Adjusts. 2.09 2.14 21.92 2.19 21.46

Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Oct Sept Jan-Oct14 Oct13 Jan-Oct13 Capital Goods 47,680 45,943 458,431 45,076 444,479 Autos/Parts 13,651 13,488 133,176 13,017 126,980 Civ.Aircraft 5,703 4,738 48,141 N/A 44,516 IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Oct Sept Jan-Oct14 Oct13 Jan-Oct13 Capital Goods 51,029 49,916 490,571 46,879 460,119 Autos/Parts 28,286 26,981 272,188 26,243 255,433 Civ.Aircraft 1,208 1,469 14,231 N/A 11,502 N/A - not available Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars. EXPORTS Oct Sept Jan-Oct14 Jan-Oct13 Agricultural 14,453 10,524 121,646 114,215 Manufacturing 105,369 98,756 998,381 987,079 Advanced Tech. 30,375 28,295 276,589 263,598 IMPORTS Oct Sept Jan-Oct14 Jan-Oct13 Agricultural 9,654 8,653 93,473 87,628 Manufacturing 176,587 167,913 1,603,995 1,527,355 Advanced Tech. 39,528 38,760 342,866 329,656

EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

October Canada 4.8 Mexico 11.2 EU 8.5 China 36.1 Japan 4.0 South/Central America 3.4 Brazil 8.2 OPEC 6.7

IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE) Canada -0.1 Mexico 10.3 EU 8.3 China 0.8 Japan 12.3 South/Central America 0.6 Brazil 6.6 OPEC -11.9 TRADE BALANCE Oct Sept Jan-Oct14 Oct13 Jan-Oct13 Canada -2,651 -3,972 -28,786 -2,503 -26,028 Mexico -5,155 -4,833 -44,410 -4,214 -45,995 EU -12,740 -11,795 -115,699 -13,755 -103,835 China -32,554 -35,564 -284,395 -28,743 -267,177 Japan -6,447 -5,340 -55,752 -6,412 -61,700 Newly Industrial- ized Countries 1,250 650 8,716 1,682 11,480 South Korea -2,515 -2,245 -20,034 -1,672 -18,602 Taiwan -1,142 -1,411 -11,883 -1,053 -10,909 South/Central America 3,092 2,648 26,543 2,635 19,223 Brazil 1,108 986 11,010 1,669 13,958 OPEC -1,761 -3,553 -47,253 -5,563 -59,205 Table lists trade balances only for selected countries Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):

Oct Sept Oct13

279.1 276.0 306.1 Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in billions of dollars):

Oct Sept Oct13

25.09 26.01 30.96 U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in dollars):

Oct Sept Oct13

88.47 92.54 99.96

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

$41.4 bln U.S. Oct. trade deficit

NOTES:

Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and non-petroleum totals on a Balance of Payments basis.

N/A - not available