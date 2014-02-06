UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
Feb 6 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
02/01/14 331,000 334,000 N/A N/A
01/25/14 351,000-R 333,750-R 2,964,000 2.3
01/18/14 329,000 332,250 2,949,000-R 2.3
01/11/14 325,000 335,250 3,007,000 2.3
01/04/14 330,000 349,000 3,022,000 2.3
12/28/13 345,000 358,750 2,861,000 2.2
12/21/13 341,000 348,750 2,817,000 2.2
12/14/13 380,000 343,750 2,932,000 2.2
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Jan. 25 from 348,000
Four-Week Average: Jan. 25 from 333,000
Continued Claims: Jan. 18 from 2,991,000
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 335,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.998 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 355,224 FEB 1 WEEK FROM 357,656 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 3,441,429 JAN 25 WEEK FROM 3,397,151 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.