Feb 6 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change Jan Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev)

in Nonfarm Payrolls 257 329 252 423 353

Jobless Rate (Pct) 5.7 5.6 5.6 5.8 5.8

Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:

Jan Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 34.6 34.6 34.6 34.6 34.6

Manufacturing Hours 41.0 40.9 41.0 41.1 41.1

Overtime Hours 3.5 3.6 3.6 3.5 3.5

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.75 24.63 24.57 24.68 24.62

Pct change 0.5 -0.2

Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:

Jan Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 33.8 33.9 33.9 33.8 33.8

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.80 20.73 20.68 20.77 20.74

Pct change 0.3 -0.2

Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):

Jan Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev)

Total Private 267 320 240 414 345

Goods-Producing 58 73 67 76 51

Construction 39 44 48 30 20

Manufacturing 22 26 17 45 29

Service-Providing 209 247 173 338 294

Wholesale Trade 12.7 11.3 10.0 8.0 5.3

Retail 45.9 7.2 7.7 61.2 55.7

Transp/warehousing -8.6 33.8 3.1 25.9 16.9

Information 6 4 2 7 1

Financial activities 26 9 10 28 21

Professional/business 39 80 52 96 87

Temporary help svs -4.1 25.0 14.7 30.8 23.9

Leisure/hospitality 37 47 36 42 53

Government -10 9 12 9 8

Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)

Jan Dec Nov

Total Private (pct change) 0.2 0.3

Manufacturing (pct change) 0.3 -0.2

Total Private (index) 102.9 102.7 102.4

Manufacturing (index) 90.9 90.6 90.8

Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):

Jan Dec Nov

adjusted* Workforce 703 -273 159 Employed 435 111 71 Unemployed 267 -383 88 NOTE: *The Labor Department did not provide December-to-January changes in its main household series due to the introduction of updated population controls. However, it provided a series that adjusted for population control effects which offers January figures that are comparable to prior months.

Jan Dec Oct U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 11.3 11.2 11.4

Jobless duration

27 weeks or more (1,000s) 2,800 2,785 2,822

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for Jan.:

Nonfarm payrolls +234,000

Private payrolls: +225,000

Factory payrolls: +12,000

Jobless rate: 5.6 pct

Average hourly earnings: +0.3 pct

Average workweek: 34.6 hours

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A-not available

The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.

The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.