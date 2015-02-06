Feb 6 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs
data.
In 1,000s, Change Jan Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev)
in Nonfarm Payrolls 257 329 252 423 353
Jobless Rate (Pct) 5.7 5.6 5.6 5.8 5.8
Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:
Jan Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 34.6 34.6 34.6 34.6 34.6
Manufacturing Hours 41.0 40.9 41.0 41.1 41.1
Overtime Hours 3.5 3.6 3.6 3.5 3.5
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.75 24.63 24.57 24.68 24.62
Pct change 0.5 -0.2
Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:
Jan Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 33.8 33.9 33.9 33.8 33.8
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.80 20.73 20.68 20.77 20.74
Pct change 0.3 -0.2
Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):
Jan Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev)
Total Private 267 320 240 414 345
Goods-Producing 58 73 67 76 51
Construction 39 44 48 30 20
Manufacturing 22 26 17 45 29
Service-Providing 209 247 173 338 294
Wholesale Trade 12.7 11.3 10.0 8.0 5.3
Retail 45.9 7.2 7.7 61.2 55.7
Transp/warehousing -8.6 33.8 3.1 25.9 16.9
Information 6 4 2 7 1
Financial activities 26 9 10 28 21
Professional/business 39 80 52 96 87
Temporary help svs -4.1 25.0 14.7 30.8 23.9
Leisure/hospitality 37 47 36 42 53
Government -10 9 12 9 8
Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)
Jan Dec Nov
Total Private (pct change) 0.2 0.3
Manufacturing (pct change) 0.3 -0.2
Total Private (index) 102.9 102.7 102.4
Manufacturing (index) 90.9 90.6 90.8
Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or
nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry.
HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj.
(Monthly change in 1,000s):
Jan Dec Nov
adjusted*
Workforce 703 -273 159
Employed 435 111 71
Unemployed 267 -383 88
NOTE: *The Labor Department did not provide
December-to-January changes in its main household series due to
the introduction of updated population controls. However, it
provided a series that adjusted for population control effects
which offers January figures that are comparable to prior
months.
Jan Dec Oct
U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 11.3 11.2 11.4
Jobless duration
27 weeks or more (1,000s) 2,800 2,785 2,822
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for Jan.:
Nonfarm payrolls +234,000
Private payrolls: +225,000
Factory payrolls: +12,000
Jobless rate: 5.6 pct
Average hourly earnings: +0.3 pct
Average workweek: 34.6 hours
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all
personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed
part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor
force plus all persons marginally attached.
The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers
and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.