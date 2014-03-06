March 6 U.S. Labor Department report of initial
state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
03/01/14 323,000 336,500 N/A
N/A
02/22/14 349,000-R 338,500-R 2,907,000
2.2
02/15/14 334,000 338,250 2,915,000-R
2.2-R
02/08/14 340,000 337,000 2,956,000
2.3
02/01/14 331,000 333,250 2,933,000
2.2
01/25/14 348,000 333,000 2,966,000
2.3
01/18/14 329,000 332,250 2,948,000
2.3
01/11/14 325,000 335,250 3,007,000
2.3
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Feb. 22 from 348,000
Four-Week Average: Feb. 22 from 338,250
Continued Claims: Feb. 15 from 2,964,000
Insured unemployment rate: Feb. 15 from 2.3 percent
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 338,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.973 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 317,183 MARCH 1
WEEK FROM 311,481 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 3,380,582 FEB 22 WEEK
FROM 3,328,422 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available