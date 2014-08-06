Aug 6 Commerce Department report of U.S.
international trade.
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).
June May Jan-Jun14 Jun13 Jan-Jun13
Balance -41.54 -44.66 -260.05 -36.55 -242.75
Exports 195.86 195.60 1,158.96 190.37 1,127.75
Imports 237.40 240.26 1,419.01 226.92 1,370.49
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted percent changes).
June May June14/13
Exports 0.1 1.1 2.9
Imports -1.2 -0.1 4.6
Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally
adjusted, in billions of dollars).
TRADE BALANCE June May Jan-Jun14 Jun13 Jan-Jun13
Goods -60.29 -63.32 -371.59 -54.97 -354.64
Services 18.75 18.65 111.53 18.42 111.90
EXPORTS June May Jan-Jun14 Jun13 Jan-Jun13
Goods 136.87 136.74 808.34 133.34 787.59
Services 58.99 58.86 350.62 57.02 340.15
IMPORTS June May Jan-Jun14 Jun13 Jan-Jun13
Goods 197.16 200.05 1,179.92 188.32 1,142.24
Services 40.25 40.21 239.09 38.60 228.26
Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted.
Billions of dlrs: June May Jan-Jun14 Jun13 Jan-Jun13
Balance -59.47 -62.24 -364.54 -53.57 -348.10
Petroleum -14.66 -15.17 -105.30 -17.93 -125.70
Nonpetrol -44.82 -47.07 -259.25 -35.64 -222.40
Net Adjusts. -0.81 -1.08 -7.04 -1.41 -6.54
Exports 135.54 135.67 801.68 132.71 781.38
Imports 195.02 197.91 1,166.22 186.28 1,129.48
Petroleum 27.39 28.33 177.74 29.41 187.25
Nonpetrol 167.63 169.58 988.49 156.87 942.22
Net Adjusts. 2.14 2.15 13.70 2.04 12.76
Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars
EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: June May Jan-Jun14 Jun13 Jan-Jun13
Capital Goods 45,677 45,644 271,579 45,628 265,554
Autos/Parts 13,654 13,491 77,132 12,650 75,254
Civ.Aircraft 5,098 4,585 27,522 N/A 25,390
IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: June May Jan-Jun14 Jun13 Jan-Jun13
Capital Goods 49,363 49,622 289,567 46,006 273,957
Autos/Parts 27,466 28,540 160,452 25,598 150,207
Civ.Aircraft 1,357 1,364 8,177 N/A 6,395
N/A - not available
Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars.
EXPORTS June May Jan-Jun14 Jan-Jun13
Agricultural 11,036 11,783 75,855 67,987
Manufacturing 102,537 102,837 591,166 588,579
Advanced Tech. 28,395 27,616 161,946 155,682
IMPORTS June May Jan-Jun14 Jan-Jun13
Agricultural 9,522 9,732 56,835 54,200
Manufacturing 162,643 165,074 929,980 891,641
Advanced Tech. 35,845 35,200 197,155 190,343
EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
June
Canada 0.6
Mexico -4.3
EU 1.4
China 1.4
Japan 3.9
South/Central
America -1.4
Brazil -2.6
OPEC -9.0
IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
June
Canada 0.3
Mexico -1.2
EU -2.1
China 3.7
Japan 4.9
South/Central
America -2.9
Brazil 6.0
OPEC -8.4
TRADE BALANCE June May Jan-Jun14 Jun13 Jan-Jun13
Canada -2,744 -2,815 -16,731 -1,618 -15,411
Mexico -4,923 -4,339 -25,643 -4,941 -27,832
EU -11,226 -12,341 -66,982 -7,479 -58,147
China -30,058 -28,770 -155,217 -26,668 -147,905
Japan -5,418 -5,108 -33,031 -5,585 -36,532
Newly Industrial-
ized Countries 829 -267 6,850 1,739 7,250
South Korea -1,874 -2,677 -11,009 -1,646 -11,047
Taiwan -1,329 -1,154 -6,810 -1,151 -5,602
South/Central
America 3,306 3,167 15,507 2,648 10,105
Brazil 904 1,147 7,417 1,547 7,858
OPEC -3,860 -4,163 -32,618 -5,645 -33,257
Table lists trade balances only for selected countries
Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product
imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):
June May Jun13
267.2 279.6 291.6
Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted,
in billions of dollars):
June May Jun13
26.60 27.96 28.75
U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in
dollars):
June May Jun13
96.41 96.12 96.87
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
$44.7 bln U.S. June trade deficit
NOTES:
Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a
Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA
does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and non-petroleum
totals on a Balance of Payments basis.
N/A - not available