Aug 6 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state
jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
08/01/15 270,000 268,250 N/A
N/A
07/25/15 267,000 274,750 2,255,000
1.7
07/18/15 255,000 278,500 2,269,000-R
1.7
07/11/15 281,000 282,500 2,216,000
1.6
07/04/15 296,000 279,250 2,216,000
1.6
06/27/15 282,000 275,000 2,327,000
1.7
06/20/15 271,000 273,750 2,265,000
1.7
06/13/15 268,000 277,000 2,249,000
1.7
REVISIONS:
Continued Claims: July 18 from 2,262,000
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 273,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.240 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 225,090 AUG 1
WEEK FROM 230,223 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,211,871 JULY 25 WEEK
FROM 2,255,689 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available