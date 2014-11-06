GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks struggle as French elections loom
LONDON, April 20 World stocks eked out small gains in choppy trading on Thursday as investors resisted risky bets ahead of the first round of the French presidential election over the weekend.
Nov 6 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
11/01/14 278,000 279,000 N/A N/A
10/25/14 288,000-R 281,250-R 2,348,000 1.8
10/18/14 284,000 281,250 2,387,000-R 1.8
10/11/14 266,000 284,000 2,355,000 1.8
10/04/14 287,000 287,750 2,389,000 1.8
09/27/14 288,000 295,000 2,382,000 1.8
09/20/14 295,000 299,000 2,402,000 1.8
09/13/14 281,000 299,750 2,442,000 1.8
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Oct. 25 from 287,000
Four-Week Average: Oct. 25 from 281,000
Continued Claims: Oct. 18 from 2,384,000
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 285,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.360 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 266,155 NOV 1 WEEK FROM 271,325 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,037,929 OCT 25 WEEK FROM 2,081,510 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available
WASHINGTON, April 20 Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Thursday that three interest rate hikes this year remains possible but that the U.S. central bank has the flexibility to wait and see how the economy unfolds.