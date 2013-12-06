Dec 6 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs
data.
In 1,000s, Change Nov Oct (Prev) Sept (Prev)
in Nonfarm Payrolls 203 200 204 175 163
Jobless Rate (Pct) 7.0 7.3 7.3 7.2 7.2
Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:
Nov Oct (Prev) Sept (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 34.5 34.4 34.4 34.4 34.4
Manufacturing Hours 41.0 40.9 40.9 40.9 40.9
Overtime Hours 3.5 3.4 3.4 3.4 3.4
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.15 24.11 24.10 24.09 24.08
Pct change 0.2 0.1
Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:
Nov Oct (Prev) Sept (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 33.7 33.6 33.6 33.7 33.7
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.31 20.28 20.26 20.25 20.24
Pct change 0.1 0.1
Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):
Nov Oct (Prev) Sept (Prev)
Total Private 196 214 212 168 150
Goods-Producing 44 31 35 29 27
Construction 17 12 11 17 18
Manufacturing 27 16 19 8 4
Service-Providing 152 183 177 139 123
Wholesale Trade 6.8 -8.1 -5.4 15.7 14.3
Retail 22.3 45.8 44.4 23.3 22.3
Transp/warehousing 30.5 3.1 0.0 36.9 29.5
Information -1 4 5 2 4
Financial activities -3 7 7 -3 -1
Professional/business 35 48 44 47 32
Temporary help svs 16.4 9.1 3.3 27.4 11.4
Leisure/hospitality 17 49 53 -1 13
Government 7 -14 -8 7 13
Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)
Nov Oct Sept
Total Private (pct change) 0.5 0.1
Manufacturing (pct change) 0.5 0.1
Total Private (index) 99.3 98.8 98.7
Manufacturing (index) 88.6 88.2 88.1
Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or
nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry.
HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj.
(Monthly change in 1,000s):
Nov Oct Sept
Workforce 455 -720 73
Employed 818 -735 133
Unemployed -365 17 -61
Nov Oct Sept
U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 13.2 13.8 13.6
Jobless duration
27 weeks or more (1,000s) 4,066 4,063 4,146
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for Nov.:
Nonfarm payrolls +180,000
Private payrolls: +180,000
Factory payrolls: +10,000
Jobless rate: 7.2 pct
Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct
Average workweek: 34.5 hours
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
N/A-not available
The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all
personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed
part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor
force plus all persons marginally attached.
The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers
and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.