Jan 7 Commerce Department report of U.S.
international trade.
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).
Nov Oct Jan-Nov14 Nov13 Jan-Nov13
Balance -39.00 -42.25 -461.34 -35.97 -439.00
Exports 196.36 198.32 2,147.44 194.92 2,087.40
Imports 235.36 240.57 2,608.78 230.89 2,526.39
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted percent changes).
Nov Oct Nov14/13
Exports -1.0 1.6 0.7
Imports -2.2 0.7 1.9
Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally
adjusted, in billions of dollars).
TRADE BALANCE Nov Oct Jan-Nov14 Nov13 Jan-Nov13
Goods -58.28 -61.61 -673.61 -54.77 -645.09
Services 19.28 19.36 212.28 18.79 206.09
EXPORTS Nov Oct Jan-Nov14 Nov13 Jan-Nov13
Goods 136.73 138.58 1,497.69 136.75 1,458.57
Services 59.63 59.74 649.75 58.17 628.82
IMPORTS Nov Oct Jan-Nov14 Nov13 Jan-Nov13
Goods 195.01 200.19 2,171.31 191.52 2,103.66
Services 40.35 40.38 437.47 39.38 422.73
Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted.
Billions of dlrs: Nov Oct Jan-Nov14 Nov13 Jan-Nov13
Balance -57.13 -60.40 -660.87 -53.85 -633.47
Petroleum -11.44 -15.20 -173.57 -15.74 -217.33
Nonpetrol -45.70 -45.20 -487.30 -38.10 -416.14
Net Adjusts. -1.15 -1.21 -12.74 -0.92 -11.62
Exports 135.79 137.70 1,486.43 135.40 1,446.45
Imports 192.92 198.11 2,147.30 189.24 2,079.92
Petroleum 23.07 26.19 308.91 28.84 340.81
Nonpetrol 169.86 171.92 1,838.39 160.41 1,739.11
Net Adjusts. 2.09 2.09 24.01 2.27 23.74
Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars
EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Nov Oct Jan-Nov14 Nov13 Jan-Nov13
Capital Goods 45,387 47,687 503,824 45,268 489,746
Autos/Parts 13,162 13,652 146,339 13,063 140,043
Civ.Aircraft 4,601 5,703 52,741 N/A 49,274
IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Nov Oct Jan-Nov14 Nov13 Jan-Nov13
Capital Goods 50,100 50,897 540,540 47,399 507,517
Autos/Parts 27,475 28,220 299,598 27,055 282,488
Civ.Aircraft 1,389 1,210 15,623 N/A 12,693
N/A - not available
Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars.
EXPORTS Nov Oct Jan-Nov14 Jan-Nov13
Agricultural 14,887 14,453 136,533 130,059
Manufacturing 97,415 105,369 1,095,796 1,086,332
Advanced Tech. 28,204 30,375 304,793 291,547
IMPORTS Nov Oct Jan-Nov14 Jan-Nov13
Agricultural 8,828 9,654 102,302 95,988
Manufacturing 159,889 176,587 1,763,884 1,682,752
Advanced Tech. 39,571 39,528 382,437 366,938
EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
November
Canada -9.8
Mexico -11.4
EU -7.7
China -3.9
Japan -9.7
South/Central
America -4.2
Brazil -17.6
OPEC -11.6
IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
November
Canada -12.5
Mexico -11.8
EU -7.6
China -6.9
Japan -12.2
South/Central
America -19.5
Brazil -11.6
OPEC -19.7
TRADE BALANCE Nov Oct Jan-Nov14 Nov13 Jan-Nov13
Canada -1,197 -2,257 -29,589 -1,662 -27,691
Mexico -4,449 -5,155 -48,859 -4,419 -50,415
EU -11,803 -12,740 -127,503 -10,325 -114,160
China -29,937 -32,554 -314,332 -27,043 -294,220
Japan -5,522 -6,447 -61,273 -5,763 -67,463
Newly Industrial-
ized Countries 661 1,250 9,376 2,005 13,485
South Korea -2,804 -2,515 -22,838 -1,174 -19,775
Taiwan -1,009 -1,142 -12,892 -826 -11,734
South/Central
America 4,924 3,092 31,467 2,826 22,049
Brazil 746 1,108 11,756 1,045 15,003
OPEC -781 -1,761 -48,034 -4,816 -64,022
Table lists trade balances only for selected countries
Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product
imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):
Nov Oct Nov13
237.9 279.1 266.0
Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted,
in billions of dollars):
Nov Oct Nov13
19.99 25.09 25.64
U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in
dollars):
Nov Oct Nov13
82.95 88.47 94.69
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
$42.0 bln U.S. Nov. trade deficit
NOTES:
Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a
Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA
does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and non-petroleum
totals on a Balance of Payments basis.
N/A - not available